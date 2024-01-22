No winter break in Scottish football next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No winter break in Scottish football next season

New increased UEFA competition structure means the SPFL will not pause play in the Scottish Premiership in January 2025

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen beat Ross County in the final game before the winter break this season. Image: SNS

The SPFL has confirmed there will be no winter break next season.

In announcing its key dates for the 2024-25 campaign the governing body has cited the increase in UEFA club competition matchdays from six to 10 as a major factor in the decision.

All four SPFL divisions will kick-off on the weekend of August 2-4 with the Premiership campaign ended on the weekend of May 17 and 18.

Clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two, will conclude in the first weekend in May with the play-offs beginning afterwards.

In addition, the group stage of the Viaplay Cup will again begin in mid-July, and to enable the competition to be completed before Christmas, the quarter-finals will be scheduled on a weekend.

SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “There is a huge amount to look forward to across all four divisions of the cinch SPFL in the coming months, followed by Scotland’s eagerly-awaited participation at the Euros in Germany this summer.

“However, we know that clubs and fans alike are always keen to plan ahead, and we are pleased to be able to confirm start and end dates for season 2024/25, as well as the Viaplay Cup schedule.

“It is fair to say that the additional slots required for the UEFA club competitions next season have made scheduling more challenging than usual.

“In particular, there is very limited flexibility within the Premiership fixture calendar, and we are therefore unable to accommodate a scheduled winter break.”

