No winter break in Scottish football next season

The SPFL has confirmed there will be no winter break next season.

In announcing its key dates for the 2024-25 campaign the governing body has cited the increase in UEFA club competition matchdays from six to 10 as a major factor in the decision.

All four SPFL divisions will kick-off on the weekend of August 2-4 with the Premiership campaign ended on the weekend of May 17 and 18.

Clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two, will conclude in the first weekend in May with the play-offs beginning afterwards.

In addition, the group stage of the Viaplay Cup will again begin in mid-July, and to enable the competition to be completed before Christmas, the quarter-finals will be scheduled on a weekend.

SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “There is a huge amount to look forward to across all four divisions of the cinch SPFL in the coming months, followed by Scotland’s eagerly-awaited participation at the Euros in Germany this summer.

“However, we know that clubs and fans alike are always keen to plan ahead, and we are pleased to be able to confirm start and end dates for season 2024/25, as well as the Viaplay Cup schedule.

“It is fair to say that the additional slots required for the UEFA club competitions next season have made scheduling more challenging than usual.

“In particular, there is very limited flexibility within the Premiership fixture calendar, and we are therefore unable to accommodate a scheduled winter break.”