Ellon Academy maths teacher dies on day of maths exam leaving pupils and staff ‘devastated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Ellon Academy maths teacher dies on day of maths exam leaving pupils and staff ‘devastated’

Alan Murdoch passed away following short battle with a serious illness.

By Ross Hempseed
Outside of Ellon Academy.
Ellon Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Pupils and staff at Ellon Academy have been left “devastated” following the death of maths teacher Alan Murdoch.

Mr Murdoch tragically passed away from illness this morning – the same day students were due to sit their maths prelim.

It’s understood that pupils were not informed of the news before the exam.

Guidance staff will be on hand tomorrow to provide support and advice to pupils.

A statement from rector Pauline Buchan read: “As you will imagine, staff are devastated to hear this news today and we are concerned about the impact of this on our pupils, many of whom are sitting their maths and other prelims today.

“We ask that you impart this news to your children at home so that they are in a safe space with family around them and wait until they come home before you let them know.”

Ellon Academy teacher ‘would want all pupils to do well’

She added: “Mr Murdoch would want all pupils to do well and not be upset by this news.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding in this very sad and sensitive situation.”

Mr Murdoch was one of seven maths teachers who taught at Ellon Academy and also previously taught at The Gordon Schools.

Work begins on new £11.4m library, council and family resource centre at former Ellon Academy site

More from Schools

Aberdeen's Cults Primary gets top marks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Top north and north-east primary schools for pupil performance 2024 – find out how…
Kyle Scott is set to take over as head teacher at Kemnay Academy in March. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Kemnay Academy appoints new head teacher from Elgin Academy
Fiona Shaw with Finn on a sled along the river Dee
Updated: Full list as hundreds of schools closed in Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray and Shetland…
The Lochside Academy pupil's mother feels the school can no longer keep her daughter safe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy pupil staying at home after alleged 'vile attack'
John and Hannah Mackay with daughter Mathilda, 2, and new son Hugo. Imager Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's like Disney built a village': With plans for more houses, shops, a school…
Find the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exam using our searchable table. Image: Shutterstock
Scottish exam timetable 2024: When will you sit your exams?
From L-R: Jimmy Yuill, Carol Kirkwood and Julie Fowlis. IMage DC Thomson/Wild Soul Photography.
Revealed: The 6 famous people you didn't know went to school in the Highlands
Mum Ami says Ruben's self-confidence has grown since being pulled out of school. Image: Ami Dundas
'We only do two hours max a day of focused learning': Why this Forres…
What am I doing here?: I thought my schooldays were over... Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Back to school: Can our journalist Calum pass a National 5 English exam?
2
Retiree May Watt (R) and Ellon Academy headteacher Pauline Buchan (L)
Final bell for Ellon Academy teacher who has retired after 50 years

Conversation