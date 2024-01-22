Ellon Academy maths teacher dies on day of maths exam leaving pupils and staff ‘devastated’

Pupils and staff at Ellon Academy have been left “devastated” following the death of maths teacher Alan Murdoch.

Mr Murdoch tragically passed away from illness this morning – the same day students were due to sit their maths prelim.

It’s understood that pupils were not informed of the news before the exam.

Guidance staff will be on hand tomorrow to provide support and advice to pupils.

A statement from rector Pauline Buchan read: “As you will imagine, staff are devastated to hear this news today and we are concerned about the impact of this on our pupils, many of whom are sitting their maths and other prelims today.

“We ask that you impart this news to your children at home so that they are in a safe space with family around them and wait until they come home before you let them know.”

Ellon Academy teacher ‘would want all pupils to do well’

She added: “Mr Murdoch would want all pupils to do well and not be upset by this news.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding in this very sad and sensitive situation.”

Mr Murdoch was one of seven maths teachers who taught at Ellon Academy and also previously taught at The Gordon Schools.