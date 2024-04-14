Clean sweep kings Invergordon defeat Loch Ness in North Caledonian Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Clean sweep kings Invergordon defeat Loch Ness in North Caledonian Cup final

Ryan McFee's sparkling hat-trick helps the league champions secure another piece of silverware.

By Paul Chalk
The Pentland Ferries North Caledonian Cup winners, Invergordon, who won all trophies on offer this season. Image: North Caledonian FA
The Pentland Ferries North Caledonian Cup winners, Invergordon, who won all trophies on offer this season. Image: North Caledonian FA

Invergordon’s stunning season ended with a fourth trophy after winning the Pentland Ferries North Caledonian Cup by beating rivals Loch Ness 4-3.

The showdown in Alness on Saturday saw the holders retain the silverware – with Ryan McFee’s sparkling hat-trick leaving Loch Ness floored.

Invergordon won the North Caledonian League, finishing seven points clear of Loch Ness, adding to the Football Times and Jock Mackay Memorial Cups they secured in a cracking campaign for Gary Campbell’s men.

Sam Urquhart’s goal put last year’s league winners ahead after 17 minutes, but McFee levelled on 34 minutes.

Josh Race restored the advantage for Loch Ness, but two minutes later McFee equalised again, this time from the penalty spot.

Jordan Knight put Invergordon into a 3-2 lead midway through the second half and McFee’s treble goal on 73 minutes left Loch Ness with it all to do.

Mark Kennedy scored a third goal for Shane Carling’s side, but it came too late to make a difference.

Invergordon setting the bar high

Invergordon’s consistency saw them lose only one league match this term, against Golspie Sutherland in January, and they have set the bar high as they now aim to defend their prizes in 2025.

Loch Ness were deducted three league points and expelled from the Football Times Cup after fielding an ineligible player on three occasions, something the club insisted was not their fault as they appealed against the decision.

They will return in August with a clean slate, determined to grasp back the league title, with clubs such as Halkirk United, Fort William and Golspie Sutherland expected to be in the mix.

The league championship along with the Football Times and North Caledonian Cups make up the regular treble, with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup played for in a one-off league fixture against Alness United.

Orkney end season with home win

In the sole remaining league fixture, Orkney were 2-1 home victors against Halkirk United.

The hosts took the lead early on through Scott Swannie, but Stuart Campbell levelled for the Anglers on 32 minutes.

However, Sam Davidson netted the winner with five minutes remaining to see Orkney finish level on 23 points with seventh-placed Inverness Athletic.

A fine season overall for Halkirk earned them third spot, just four points below Loch Ness.

