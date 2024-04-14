Clean sweep kings Invergordon defeat Loch Ness in North Caledonian Cup final

Invergordon’s stunning season ended with a fourth trophy after winning the Pentland Ferries North Caledonian Cup by beating rivals Loch Ness 4-3.

The showdown in Alness on Saturday saw the holders retain the silverware – with Ryan McFee’s sparkling hat-trick leaving Loch Ness floored.

Invergordon won the North Caledonian League, finishing seven points clear of Loch Ness, adding to the Football Times and Jock Mackay Memorial Cups they secured in a cracking campaign for Gary Campbell’s men.

Sam Urquhart’s goal put last year’s league winners ahead after 17 minutes, but McFee levelled on 34 minutes.

Josh Race restored the advantage for Loch Ness, but two minutes later McFee equalised again, this time from the penalty spot.

Your either Invergordon or your against us 💙💙💙🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xj7MmXMCRj — Invergordon FC (@InvergordonFC) April 13, 2024

Jordan Knight put Invergordon into a 3-2 lead midway through the second half and McFee’s treble goal on 73 minutes left Loch Ness with it all to do.

Mark Kennedy scored a third goal for Shane Carling’s side, but it came too late to make a difference.

Invergordon setting the bar high

Invergordon’s consistency saw them lose only one league match this term, against Golspie Sutherland in January, and they have set the bar high as they now aim to defend their prizes in 2025.

Loch Ness were deducted three league points and expelled from the Football Times Cup after fielding an ineligible player on three occasions, something the club insisted was not their fault as they appealed against the decision.

They will return in August with a clean slate, determined to grasp back the league title, with clubs such as Halkirk United, Fort William and Golspie Sutherland expected to be in the mix.

The league championship along with the Football Times and North Caledonian Cups make up the regular treble, with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup played for in a one-off league fixture against Alness United.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ We lose in the final. LNFC 3-4 Invergordon Congratulations to Invergordon for winning the treble this season. #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/m9TYJUGX5Q — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) April 13, 2024

Orkney end season with home win

In the sole remaining league fixture, Orkney were 2-1 home victors against Halkirk United.

The hosts took the lead early on through Scott Swannie, but Stuart Campbell levelled for the Anglers on 32 minutes.

However, Sam Davidson netted the winner with five minutes remaining to see Orkney finish level on 23 points with seventh-placed Inverness Athletic.

A fine season overall for Halkirk earned them third spot, just four points below Loch Ness.