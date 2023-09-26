Loch Ness to appeal docking of North Caledonian League points and Football Times Cup expulsion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Loch Ness to appeal docking of North Caledonian League points and Football Times Cup expulsion

The league champions say they didn't field an ineligible player three times.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home venue of Loch Ness FC.
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home venue of Loch Ness FC.

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness have been docked three league points and expelled from the Football Times Cup for fielding an ineligible player three times this season.

However, the Fortrose-based club have appealed the decision and insist they played by the rules when it came to registering the player.

A statement from the North Caledonian FA on Tuesday said: “Further to confirmation received from the Scottish Football Association, the North Caledonian Football Association can confirm that member club Loch Ness FC have been found to have played an ineligible player on three occasions during the 2023-24 season.”

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling with his arm out and thumb up
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

League and cup games in spotlight

The games in question were a league match against Clachnacuddin A on August 19, a Football Times Cup tie at Invergordon on August 26 and then another Football Times Cup match against Clach on September 16.

In line with NCFA constitution and rules, Clach gain and Loch Ness lose three points from the league fixture.

Meanwhile, Invergordon re-enter the Football Times Cup, with Loch Ness forfeiting the tie, and the same applies for the third fixture, with Clach taking the place of Loch Ness in the competition.

A Football Times Cup quarter-final tie between Invergordon and Clachnacuddin ‘A’ will now take place.

The recalculation of league points, as it stands, means Loch Ness drop to fifth place in the table on seven points, while Clach leapfrog them into fourth with eight points.

Loch Ness hit back against charges

Loch Ness have hit out at their punishment, claiming no errors were made on their part.

A club statement said: “Loch Ness FC has received a charge from the North Caledonian Football League regarding the eligibility of a player over three fixtures, under the statutes of international clearance.

“We will promptly engage with the relevant authorities via an appeal process, as we firmly believe that the club has not committed any administrative error and has diligently fulfilled all necessary requirements.

“The player in question has played for a number of clubs in Scotland as a trialist. The player also played junior football as recently as last month for two games.

“The player possesses a Scottish I.D number. When checking the SFA player registration database (extranet), all criteria had been met for said player to play as a trialist (and) no red flags had come up in regard to international clearance.

“Loch Ness have followed normal protocols in line with the information given by the extranet regarding said player.

“Following this, it is our belief that the alleged error is of external origin. Therefore, Loch Ness should not be held accountable for mistakes beyond the club’s control.”

More from Scottish Football

Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb.
Junior football: Newmachar United impress against Bridge of Don Thistle
Post Thumbnail
League leaders Invergordon made to work for win away to Orkney
Scotland's Rachel McLauchlan battles with England's Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light.
Scotland Women proved they can compete with top nations, says defender Rachel McLauchlan
Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match.
Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw
Kirsty Hanson, number 10, celebrates after scoring for Scotland in a Nations League match against England.
Scotland Women battle but fall to 2-1 defeat to England in Nations League opener
Rachel Corsie battles with England's Fran Kirby at the 2019 World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women embrace underdog role as pressure on England for Nations League…
New Thurso manager Scott Davidson. Images: James Gunn Photography
North Caledonian League: Fresh start for Thurso as now-solo boss issues challenge to his…
Fraserburgh United JFC's new strips are sponsored by Dennis Gordon Electrical. Image supplied by Fraserburgh United JFC.
Junior football: Derby day as Fraserburgh United host Buchanhaven Hearts
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Juniors: Holders Culter to face Bridge of Don Thistle in Grill League Cup final
Fort William's Ayman Bouzerai stretches for the ball. Image: Iain Ferguson
Invergordon move top of North Caledonian League thanks to remarkable comeback against Fort William

Conversation