Loch Ness to appeal docking of North Caledonian League points and Football Times Cup expulsion

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness have been docked three league points and expelled from the Football Times Cup for fielding an ineligible player three times this season.

However, the Fortrose-based club have appealed the decision and insist they played by the rules when it came to registering the player.

A statement from the North Caledonian FA on Tuesday said: “Further to confirmation received from the Scottish Football Association, the North Caledonian Football Association can confirm that member club Loch Ness FC have been found to have played an ineligible player on three occasions during the 2023-24 season.”

League and cup games in spotlight

The games in question were a league match against Clachnacuddin A on August 19, a Football Times Cup tie at Invergordon on August 26 and then another Football Times Cup match against Clach on September 16.

In line with NCFA constitution and rules, Clach gain and Loch Ness lose three points from the league fixture.

Meanwhile, Invergordon re-enter the Football Times Cup, with Loch Ness forfeiting the tie, and the same applies for the third fixture, with Clach taking the place of Loch Ness in the competition.

A Football Times Cup quarter-final tie between Invergordon and Clachnacuddin ‘A’ will now take place.

The recalculation of league points, as it stands, means Loch Ness drop to fifth place in the table on seven points, while Clach leapfrog them into fourth with eight points.

Loch Ness hit back against charges

Loch Ness have hit out at their punishment, claiming no errors were made on their part.

A club statement said: “Loch Ness FC has received a charge from the North Caledonian Football League regarding the eligibility of a player over three fixtures, under the statutes of international clearance.

“We will promptly engage with the relevant authorities via an appeal process, as we firmly believe that the club has not committed any administrative error and has diligently fulfilled all necessary requirements.

“The player in question has played for a number of clubs in Scotland as a trialist. The player also played junior football as recently as last month for two games.

“The player possesses a Scottish I.D number. When checking the SFA player registration database (extranet), all criteria had been met for said player to play as a trialist (and) no red flags had come up in regard to international clearance.

“Loch Ness have followed normal protocols in line with the information given by the extranet regarding said player.

“Following this, it is our belief that the alleged error is of external origin. Therefore, Loch Ness should not be held accountable for mistakes beyond the club’s control.”