Celtic v Dundee United: No Parkhead ticket allocation for United as away fans shut out continues

Dundee United will take on Celtic at Parkhead this Sunday without any Arabs in attendance.

The Tangerines announced the Hoops have informed them that they will not be given a ticket allocation for the upcoming fixture.

United are the latest side to have been told they can not have supporters in the ground, with Celtic denying all away supporters so far this season citing “ongoing Covid procedures” in the 60,000 capacity stadium.

Tam Courts’ men will be looking to continue their push up the table following Sunday’s 1-0 Dundee derby win.

‘Disappointed’

They will now have to do so without any backing at Parkhead and are “disappointed” by the decision to shut their fans out.

With the 3pm kick off not being broadcast on TV, other than Celtic’s own in-house service, the Tannadice outfit are hoping to show the game within their own stadium.

A statement from United read: “We have been advised by our opponents Celtic that Dundee United fans will not be able to buy tickets for our visit to Celtic Park on Sunday.

With no away fans being admitted to Celtic Park and the game not being available on PPV we are looking to beam the game back to a Tannadice hospitality lounge – subject to agreement 🟠⚫️ https://t.co/KDci1o2Lrd — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 20, 2021

“The explanation for this is displacement of home fans due to the ongoing Covid procedures. This means there is no area available to house away fans.

“While this is disappointing, we accept that Covid-19 continues to cause disruption throughout Scottish football.

“With no pay per view option either, we have requested permission from both the SPFL and Celtic to show the game within the hospitality area in Tannadice.

“We will update supporters on this as soon as possible.”