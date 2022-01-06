Former Aberdeen defender Amy Strath hopes move to Montrose Women will put spotlight on Scotland’s lower divisions

Amy Strath hopes that her move from Aberdeen Women to Montrose can help put a bigger spotlight on the talent that exists in the lower leagues in Scottish women’s football.

The defender made the move to the SWF Championship North side, two tiers below Aberdeen in SWPL 1, to give herself more flexibility to balance work and football.

Leaving the Dons was a decision that she had been pondering for a while after discovering the passion that she had for a career in personal training.

The intensity of playing at an elite level in Scotland, America and Iceland and balancing working took its toll and Strath admits her “body was just so tired.”

With Aberdeen trying to have as professional a set-up as possible, Strath knew it would be unfair to ask if she can take a step back from training while still hoping to play.

After leaving the Dons and what she thought was a move away from football for the foreseeable, a return to the game transpired after only two weeks.

Moving to Montrose has allowed Strath a better work-football balance, but her signing has attracted extra attention to the Angus side, something that she is more than happy to be the centre of.

“I wasn’t going to sign for Montrose initially because I still wanted to have a break, but after speaking to Craig (Feroz) about the flexibility that was going to be there, we started to have conversations about how I can do anything to help Montrose to get to SWPL 2,” Strath said.

“I miss the ball at my feet and playing football. It’s good that I can still have my passion for PT and work, and then at the weekend get to play the game that I love.”

Now, her outlook towards football has changed as she looks to get more out of the game than just minutes on the pitch.

Strath added: “It’s a win-win situation for both me and the club because if I can help them improve in any way and get some extra media attention their way then that’s great.

“If I can help them get to the next level, and bring some attention their way and help the team and individual players – that’s my outlook now.

“I think that just because a player has played in a different country or been pro, it doesn’t mean that they’re better or above players who are playing in a lower division.”

Montrose might play in the third tier of Scottish football, but SWPL 2 is on the horizon with the Angus side favourites for the SWF Championship North title and promotion.

Their squad also includes other ex-SWPL 1 players, such as former Forfar Farmington players Charlotte Gammie and Kayleigh Brough.

Helping local talent

Not only does Strath want to help boost the profile of her new club, but she also hopes to inspire some of Montrose’s younger players.

With experiences of professional football in her locker and having played in the Scottish top flight, the defender hopes she can use her background to help advise players who might want to follow a similar path.

Strath said: “The journey that I’ve had in football, it’s been full of ups and downs on and off the pitch.

“I wish I could have had someone who could have pointed my in the right direction when I wanted to go to the next level, like some of the young girls at Montrose do.

“They should take that next step, but they should have a little bit more knowledge about it and if I can give them, that’s even better.

“I’d love to be a role model, that would be amazing. I’ve had some of the younger girls with the under-19s at Aberdeen come up and ask me for advice for what their next steps could be.

“When you’re that age and trying to make it into a certain level, it’s difficult making the right decisions.

“I’ve made wrong decisions in the past, but with my experience, I hope that I can have a good influence on them.”