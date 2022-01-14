Women’s football: Aileen Campbell holds ‘positive’ talks with clubs on future of SWPL under SWF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Women’s football: Aileen Campbell holds ‘positive’ talks with clubs on future of SWPL under SWF

By Sophie Goodwin
January 14, 2022, 5:37 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 5:45 pm
Scottish Women's Football Chief Executive Aileen Campbell has had 'positive' talks with SWPL clubs about their future under SWF
Scottish Women's Football Chief Executive Aileen Campbell has had 'positive' talks with SWPL clubs about their future under SWF

Scottish Women’s Football chief executive Aileen Campbell has held “positive” talks with SWPL clubs, as top flight teams continue to weigh up their future.

Earlier today, Campbell held a meeting with SWPL clubs, including Aberdeen Women, following a presentation her SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster gave teams last month.

In the meeting she outlined her organisation’s ambitions which included proposals for new staff structures, increased staff capacity and a dedicated SWPL board which would give players and clubs a more “substantial voice”.

The aim of those proposals will have been to convince SWPL clubs that SWF should remain the governing body of women’s football in Scotland beyond 2022 – rather than a move to SPFL.

Campbell said: “SWF wants to take an inclusive approach to the SWPL, drawing on its own experience and blending it with the knowledge of our clubs, the perspectives of our players, the expertise of our partners and guided by an independent and effective board chair.

“I have never seen my role or that of SWF as being solely about league administration or 90 minutes on the pitch – women’s football and the SWPL are much more important than that. Our approach is holistic.

“Our aim is to develop, build upon and sustain an ever-strengthening narrative to entice interest and resources into our game.  All the while we will seek to maintain a steely focus on looking after the players of today and of the future.

“And we will engage with fans and all other communities of interest in order that we achieve sustainable growth and professionalisation in our beautiful game for many years to come.”

A clearer vision of women’s football might now be more apparent to SWPL clubs having heard proposals from both SWF and SPFL, but it’s expected that further talks will take place before any vote or decisions are made.

Campbell added: “I sincerely appreciated the attention of senior representatives from all Scotland’s SWPL clubs and the positive way in which they engaged with our discussions, and I look forward to more fruitful conversations in future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal