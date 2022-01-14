Women’s football: Aileen Campbell holds ‘positive’ talks with clubs on future of SWPL under SWF

Scottish Women’s Football chief executive Aileen Campbell has held “positive” talks with SWPL clubs, as top flight teams continue to weigh up their future.

Earlier today, Campbell held a meeting with SWPL clubs, including Aberdeen Women, following a presentation her SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster gave teams last month.

In the meeting she outlined her organisation’s ambitions which included proposals for new staff structures, increased staff capacity and a dedicated SWPL board which would give players and clubs a more “substantial voice”.

The aim of those proposals will have been to convince SWPL clubs that SWF should remain the governing body of women’s football in Scotland beyond 2022 – rather than a move to SPFL.

Campbell said: “SWF wants to take an inclusive approach to the SWPL, drawing on its own experience and blending it with the knowledge of our clubs, the perspectives of our players, the expertise of our partners and guided by an independent and effective board chair.

“I have never seen my role or that of SWF as being solely about league administration or 90 minutes on the pitch – women’s football and the SWPL are much more important than that. Our approach is holistic.

@ScotWFootball has a proud record driving transformation in our women’s and girls’ game. Tomorrow we are excited to meet @SWPL clubs to detail our ambitions for an even brighter future ☀️💪⚽️ — Aileen Campbell (@ClydesdAileen) January 13, 2022

“Our aim is to develop, build upon and sustain an ever-strengthening narrative to entice interest and resources into our game. All the while we will seek to maintain a steely focus on looking after the players of today and of the future.

“And we will engage with fans and all other communities of interest in order that we achieve sustainable growth and professionalisation in our beautiful game for many years to come.”

A clearer vision of women’s football might now be more apparent to SWPL clubs having heard proposals from both SWF and SPFL, but it’s expected that further talks will take place before any vote or decisions are made.

Campbell added: “I sincerely appreciated the attention of senior representatives from all Scotland’s SWPL clubs and the positive way in which they engaged with our discussions, and I look forward to more fruitful conversations in future.”