Rachel Corsie: I thought I’d want to be a million miles from Euros – but England’s opener was a great spectacle

When Scotland failed to qualify for the Euros, I didn’t think I wanted to be near England this summer.

At the time I was still playing club football in the United States, and I can remember thinking how grateful I was I would be on the other side of the world from the tournament which kicked off this week down south.

However, I am of course now back playing my club football in England, and it means I’m right in the thick of things – as the start of pre-season and fitness testing at Villa coincided with Euro 2022’s opening game at Old Trafford.

As England are hosts, they kickstarted the tournament on Wednesday night against Austria, a side who not many home fans were too concerned about beforehand, but who came into the match as an upcoming nation with a few key players who will be on a lot of people’s ‘ones to watch’ lists.

As I’ve tried to put across, I wouldn’t necessarily have chosen to be at that particular match, but ended up attending due to a sponsorship obligation.

And, I must say, that the whole day and night was a fantastic, brilliantly-organised spectacle.

It made for a strong beginning to what should be three weeks of celebrating some of the best women’s teams and players, with a record-breaking tournament expected.

The opening ceremony was a colourful and energetic explosion of action. Although it might have been hard to see through the smoke for those watching at home, it was a great exhibition inside the sell-out stadium.

The game itself was a little ragged in the opening spells and the anticipated dominance from England never really came.

Austria were unphased by the one-sided record crowd in attendance and they bravely played out from the back. That was orchestrated largely by Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Although the Austrians never quite mustered a clear-cut opportunity of their own in the 90 minutes, they certainly more than competed.

England managed to get themselves in front in the first half, when Fran Kirby played the ball over the top for Beth Mead, who took the ball on her chest before lofting it over her club teammate in Austria’s goal.

The celebrations were slightly dampened when it looked as though Wenninger had cleared it off the line via the crossbar, before the trusty VAR confirmed the ball was in by a whisker.

Mead’s goal was her 13th in nine games for her country, and it turned out to be enough to get England a win in their opening match – despite their confidence coming into the tournament, the hosts certainly seemed to breathe a sigh of relief at full-time.

England’s other group opponents were in action the following evening in Southampton, as Norway faced Euros debutants Northern Ireland at St Mary’s.

As expected, Norway cruised to victory and the clash between them and England will likely decide who can progress out of Group A as the winners when they meet on Monday.

Norway flew into a comfortable 3-0 lead within 30 minutes, which all but put the tie to bed by half-time.

No matter what the result, no one can take this moment away from Julie Nelson! Live: https://t.co/IRdnryIjA9#BBCFootball #BBCEuros pic.twitter.com/Od4uG7zboj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 7, 2022

Credit to Northern Ireland, their second-half display was spirited and Julie Nelson’s historic goal will be one that my former Glasgow City centre-back partner will remember forever.

With women’s football taking centre stage on our TVs on the nights ahead, there is hopefully plenty of excitement to come in these Euros.

Scotland star Caroline Weir’s move to Real Madrid is sign of big things to come in Spanish capital

We’re in the thick of the Summer transfer window and there continues to be plenty of changes throughout the country as every team appears to be busy making what they hope will be improvements to their squad from last season.

This week there was a double announcement for those who closely follow Scottish stars who are playing around the world.

The future of Scotland Internationalists Caroline Weir and Claire Emslie had been a hot topic, with both ‘unattached to a club’ ahead of the last Scotland camp in June.

Of course, as with any available, high-calibre player, there is always plenty of guesswork and hearsay about where they’re heading, but we finally have answers.

Caroline Weir’s new home will be in Spain, after announcing in both English and Spanish she was joining Real Madrid.

With several top clubs around Europe interested in Caroline, her decision suggests Madrid are investing heavily to try to build a far stronger women’s programme at what is one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

They will undoubtedly want to emulate the success of their rivals, Barcelona, including ending their unrivalled reign in the Spanish domestic league.

For Claire Emslie, she will return to the US, this time with the recently-established, Los Angeles-based Angel City, after they obtained her rights from fellow NWSL side Orlando.

Claire’s previous spell in America was short lived, but this is certainly an exciting move, as Angel City have quickly established themselves in what is an exuberant and glamourous Californian sporting community.

Men’s and women’s clubs finally become one at Hibs

It is commendable Hibernian FC have taken Hibs Ladies under their ownership officially, however, given how many other Scottish clubs have already made this move, it is certainly beyond time.

Hibs Ladies, over the last decade, have pushed Scottish women’s football’s long-time dominant force, Glasgow City, close and their history includes memorable title wins and cup victories, while several of Scotland’s best players have worn the Hibs shirt, too.

With most SPFL clubs ahead of Hibernian in fully incorporating the women’s operation into the men’s club, it does make you wonder what had taken them so long.