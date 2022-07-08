‘One club, multiple teams, inclusive of all’ – Highland League side Inverurie Loco Works launch women’s team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League side Inverurie Loco Works have officially launched their first women’s football team.

The launch of Inverurie Locos Ladies means youth players at Colony Park will now have a local pathway into senior women’s football.

Colony Park currently have girl’s teams which run from under-9s up to under-16s.

In their announcement video, Locos hint they will play their first season of competitive women’s football in 2023.

Inverurie Locos become the third Highland League club to have an association with a women’s team, with the other two being Clachnacuddin and Brora Rangers.

Michelle Wood, of the newly-established Inverurie Loco Ladies, said: “It has been our ambition for some time to complete the player pathway at Colony Park by taking the next step and forming a ladies team.

“From the first meeting with the Locos, it was obvious both Mike and Graeme have the same enthusiasm and desire as ourselves to make women’s football sustainable in the Inverurie area.

“We are delighted to be partnered with a well-established and respected Breedon Highland League club that have excellent facilities that will allow our girls to play and develop at Harlaw Park.

“We are confident this is the beginning of a long and successful relationship for the club.”

🚂 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚂 Introducing to you… Inverurie Loco Works FC Ladies More to come on this exciting announcement 👏 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6gIDmsH7RC — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) July 8, 2022

Inverurie Locos chairman Mike Macaulay added: “It has been our ambition for the past five years to introduce a women’s team to Inverurie Loco Works FC as part of our ongoing commitment to being an all-inclusive football club.

“We were delighted when Michelle and Stuart brought this proposal to us and, with their professionalism, enthusiasm and commitment, this was an easy decision for the club to accept.”