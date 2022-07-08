A830 to close overnight for bridge inspections near Glenfinnan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland road will close overnight next week as bridge inspections begin near Glenfinnan.

A section of the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road will close on Tuesday while Network Rail engineers survey Graigieg Bridge, east of Glenfinnan Station.

The west coast road will be shut from its junction with the A861 Drumsallie junction from 10pm until 6am.

However, regular openings will be made available to traffic for a short period every 15 minutes.

Rail bosses say the works are essential in providing a safe and reliable railway.

Darren Dickson, scheme project manager for Network Rail, thanked the public for their understanding.

He said: “The work we are undertaking next week will provide vital information on the condition of Graigieg Bridge and is crucial for the long-term future reliability of the line.

“Working on the railway at night offers the safest environment for our teams and causes the least disruption to our passengers and freight trains. However, we understand the inconvenience this work will cause some people.

“We would like to thank those affected for their patience and understanding and offer assurances that every effort has been made to reduce the impact of our activities as much as possible.”