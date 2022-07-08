A830 to close overnight for bridge inspections near Glenfinnan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A830 to close overnight for bridge inspections near Glenfinnan

By Michelle Henderson
July 8, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 5:50 pm
Network Rail engineers are to carry out overnight inspections of Graigieg Bridge near Glenfinnan next week to ensure passenger safety and the reliability of the line is maintained.
A Highland road will close overnight next week as bridge inspections begin near Glenfinnan.

A section of the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road will close on Tuesday while Network Rail engineers survey Graigieg Bridge, east of Glenfinnan Station.

The west coast road will be shut from its junction with the A861 Drumsallie junction from 10pm until 6am.

The bridge being inspected forms part of the West Highland railway line, which is home to the world famous Glenfinnan Viaduct. Picture by Sandy McCook.

However, regular openings will be made available to traffic for a short period every 15 minutes.

Rail bosses say the works are essential in providing a safe and reliable railway.

Darren Dickson, scheme project manager for Network Rail, thanked the public for their understanding.

He said: “The work we are undertaking next week will provide vital information on the condition of Graigieg Bridge and is crucial for the long-term future reliability of the line.

“Working on the railway at night offers the safest environment for our teams and causes the least disruption to our passengers and freight trains. However, we understand the inconvenience this work will cause some people.

“We would like to thank those affected for their patience and understanding and offer assurances that every effort has been made to reduce the impact of our activities as much as possible.”

