Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

John Young: Church closures leave communities feeling abandoned

By John Young
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
St Laurence Church in Forres was recently threatened with closure (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
St Laurence Church in Forres was recently threatened with closure (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

A steeple rising from the skyline of a city or town, the magnificence of a cathedral.

These are familiar landmarks within our country’s landscape, reminding us of the church where we once gathered to worship, where weddings, baptisms and funerals were conducted, and harvest, Easter and Christmas were celebrated.

Today, the church has become an irrelevance for many – a distant memory, a connection with the past, dismissing the hope it gives for the future.

Recently, the head of the Church of Scotland, the moderator of the General Assembly, the Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, claimed that Scotland is “one of the most secular countries in Europe, Christendom has gone, and today’s culture feels little need for God”.

His depressing theme continues. The average Church of Scotland member is over 55 and middle class. In 2022, only 7% of the country were members, and, at best, one third have any serious commitment to the church.

I never believed that in my lifetime I would ever see the day when the national church in my native Scotland, a country built on the rock of biblical Christian principles, would be in such a state of collapse.

Previous generations perfectly epitomised their relationship with the church, when they acknowledged that church buildings were the beating heart of the spiritual life of our country, and had been for centuries. But, today, in a world of deepening financial stress, growing uncertainties and a looming cost of living crisis, the loss of local churches diminishes further our faith, our society and our cohesion as a nation, leaving communities spiritually bereft.

Churches are a huge part of communities

Down the centuries, the church was commissioned for one purpose: to display the heart of Christ to a world in so much pain, confusion and uncertainty. To be a place that serves and teaches, aligned with all that is basic and obvious to the Christian faith – the eternal love of Christ through service.

Elgin High Church holds a lunch club to help with social isolation (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Today, that commitment to service is greatly diminished, as more churches are planned for closure or amalgamation. The words of Christ have come home to roost: “The harvest truly is plentiful, but the labourers are few.”

The church building is inseparable from the church: the offer of hospitality is central to the Christian faith, and the value of the church building can be gauged by how that hospitality is offered within communities. In some places, the church hosts vital community activities – playgroups, yoga classes, youth groups, foodbanks, senior citizens lunch clubs, support for those in need – making it a vibrant, relevant hub of daily activity.

The ‘open door’ of a church in a busy city centre location ought to be inviting the weary to a place of tranquillity – welcoming the commuter and shopper to an oasis of peace

For example, the “open door” of a church in a busy city centre location ought to be inviting the weary to a place of tranquillity – welcoming the commuter and shopper to an oasis of peace, a place to pray. It should be a comforting place of respite for the refugee, allowing anyone to sit quietly over a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit, or engage in meaningful conversation.

Church closures can lead to depression and isolation

But, sadly, in current times, the doors of many churches are closed most of the week, causing more families to rightly question the relevance of the church for today’s generation. This has resulted in families cutting their ties with the worshipping community, simply because they see too many churches becoming detached from the very community they ought to be serving.

The closure of a church can be an extremely harrowing experience, leading to depression and spiritual isolation.

Ruthrieston West Church also faces closure (Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

Consider those pensioners who have faithfully attended their local church since childhood, and now live alone. Because of the rigours of old age, mobility issues and loneliness, they face a future of isolation and detachment from their church, after a lifetime of faithful attendance.

If their church closes, they are abandoned in their old age, unable to travel to their new “local” place of worship, probably miles from their home. The shortest verse in the Bible is very apt: “Jesus wept!”

Today’s church needs to awaken to the gathering storm about to hit us.

John Young is a former soldier, Salvation Army officer and Grampian regional councillor for Bridge of Don in Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

The school run is officially back on - and parents across the north-east are relieved (Photo: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Summer's over and the kids are back to skiving
0
A runner takes part in Stonehaven Running Club's Houff of Ury five-mile hill race, which takes place alongside Stonehaven Highland Games (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Ailsa Sheldon: Stop hiding behind 'tradition' and make Highland games fair for women
1
A bin overflowing with litter in Edinburgh as a result of worker strikes (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Past SNP policy decisions are to blame for Scotland's bin strikes
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
1
Mick Lynch speaks at the launch of the Enough is Enough campaign (Photo: Guy Bell/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Mick Lynch is the kind of leader Britain wants, needs and deserves
0
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin participates in the Helsinki Pride 2022 march (Photo: Saara Peltola/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Imagine a prime minister who can be an effective politician AND enjoy…
1
Will your kids remember the 'Instagrammable' moments? (Photo: Irina Wilhauk/Shutterstock)
Ellie House: 'Perfect parenting' pressure made summer holidays a chore
1
Scotland's colleges are attended by people looking to improve their lives, whether they are school leavers or older adults (Photo: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)
Neil Cowie: Colleges offer an opportunity lifeline and a path out of poverty
0
Young families are leaving the Highlands and Islands because they can't afford to live there (Photo: G Weir/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Highlands and Islands housing crisis won't improve until playing field is…
0
A pro-choice supporter protesting in New York (Photo: hristopher Penler/Shutterstock)
Alice Murray: Blanket buffer zone across Scotland is the only way to stop hospital…
0

More from Press and Journal

Pictured is a locator of Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured 10/04/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
'Miovski is going to make us a lot of money' - Dons fans react…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality
0
Police.
Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes