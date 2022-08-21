Aberdeen Women’s Elena Karkkainen on her introduction to Scottish football and bringing her Finnish experience to the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women’s Elena Karkkainen on her introduction to Scottish football and bringing her Finnish experience to the Dons

By Sophie Goodwin
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:30 am
Aberdeen Women's new Finnish midfielder Elena Karkkainen. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's new Finnish midfielder Elena Karkkainen. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women’s new Finnish midfielder Elena Karkkainen is looking forward to plying her trade in Scotland’s top-flight.

Karkkainen signed for the Dons last week and made her SWPL 1 debut a couple of days later against reigning league champions Rangers.

The 27-year-old is a former Finnish youth international and most recently played for FC Honka, who compete in Finland’s top division.

She took some time away from football before moving to Aberdeen to study and subsequently joined the Dons, where she is keen to learn more about SWPL 1.

Karkkainen could be in line to make her second appearance for the Reds this weekend, as they host Partick Thistle at Balmoral Stadium this afternoon.

She said: “The intensity here is really high. In my first game against Rangers, we were playing against the best team in Scotland, so the standard was at a good level.

“I haven’t played any of the other teams yet, so I don’t know what Partick Thistle are like to play against.

“But for me, it means I can go into any game with no expectation on the other team and I can just play how I like to play – and how I’ve learned to play with this team.”

Elena Karkkainen in action against Rangers. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Karkkainen hopes that she will experience her first SWPL 1 win with Aberdeen against Partick Thistle, as the Dons are in search of their first points of the campaign.

The midfielder reckons that three points would be a big confidence boost for her and her teammates ahead of a long top-flight campaign.

She said: “It would be huge to get the three points because it will just give us the reassurance that we can do this in SWPL 1.

“We already know we can, but it can knock your securities if you don’t pick up the three points in these games.

“We’re kind of at a crossroads right now with points, so it would be huge for us to get them and know we’re heading in the right direction.”

Settling in and helping her Aberdeen teammates

Although the midfielder has only just signed for the club, Karkkainen trained with Aberdeen for most of last season.

She believes that having that period of time to get to know her teammates will now help her while playing games in the top-flight.

Karkkainen said: “I think it was essential for me because a lot of the girls have known each other for years.

“So when you join a team you want to get to know how the players like to play and bond with them as people.

“For me, it was really important to learn how the players liked to play because you can have two good players, but if they don’t know how to play together, it’s difficult.

“It was really good for me to bond with the team last year and really find what my place in the squad would be.”

Elena Karkkainen. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Karkkainen reckons that her role within the squad will be to use her vast experience of playing international and club football to help Aberdeen’s young players.

She added: “I think I can help the younger players with their headspace. That side of the game is really important.

“I remember being a young player myself and not having the confidence, and not necessarily knowing who I was on the pitch.

“Helping them become more confident is how I think I can help this team. I know how important it is when you feel good about yourself on the pitch.

“But also on the pitch with the style of play – I’ve noticed there’s different styles of play here and it gives the girls an opportunity to play differently.

“I want to bring my style to this team and show what I can do. My own goals are to be consistent with my performances and show my skills on the pitch.”

