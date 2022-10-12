Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One cup quarter-final opponents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian have found out who they will play in the quarter-finals of the SWF Championship and League One cup.

The Caley Jags will travel to Dundee to play fellow Championship side and current holders of the league cup, Dryburgh Athletic.

The two sides last played each other in the league last month, where Inverness prevailed 3-2 winners in Tayside.

Westdyke, who were the biggest scorers in the previous round with an 8-0 win against Dundee West, have been drawn a home tie with Championship side Ayr United.

Their fellow League One side Grampian will host FC Edinburgh at Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park for an all fourth-tier clash.

All ties will be played on October 30.