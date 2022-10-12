Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One cup quarter-final opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One cup quarter-final opponents

By Sophie Goodwin
October 12, 2022, 1:15 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 3:25 pm
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)

Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian have found out who they will play in the quarter-finals of the SWF Championship and League One cup.

The Caley Jags will travel to Dundee to play fellow Championship side and current holders of the league cup, Dryburgh Athletic.

The two sides last played each other in the league last month, where Inverness prevailed 3-2 winners in Tayside.

Westdyke, who were the biggest scorers in the previous round with an 8-0 win against Dundee West, have been drawn a home tie with Championship side Ayr United.

Their fellow League One side Grampian will host FC Edinburgh at Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park for an all fourth-tier clash.

All ties will be played on October 30.

