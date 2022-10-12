THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the end of this era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the end of this era

By Steve Scott
October 12, 2022, 1:45 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 3:38 pm
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.

We’re obviously not in the habit of encouraging generational players to the exit door in Scottish international rugby. It’s not as if we’ve ever had a shedload of them.

But the World Cup – stupidly in my opinion – has become a quadrennial staging post for the game. Contracts, both with coaches and players, now generally run on World Cup cycles.

Players in turn tend to take that opportunity to weigh up options once the tournament is done. Many older players obviously see it as the time to stand down from the international game.

An era ends in France?

At the end of this long and gruelling season come the international summer camps followed by the 2023 RWC tournament in France.

When Scotland start their campaign against champions South Africa in Marseille on September 10 next year, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson will be 31, and Finn Russell turns that age during the tournament.

Add into that, Gregor Townsend’s current contract will be up at the end of the tournament. He’ll have been Scotland’s head coach for six years, the longest tenured since rugby went pro, probably 70 games’ worth by the time the RWC’s done.

Even if the rest of 2022 and 2023 are exceptional, after France, it’ll most likely be time to move on.

Thus in the next few days Townsend will name – probably – his last Autumn Tests squad. As – despite the views of maybe hasty and frustrated journalists – he’s going to be taking us to France, what counts for him should count for his personnel.

That is; it’s too late to tear up the whole thing now. The prospects of beating South Africa and Townsend’s nemesis Ireland in the World Cup pool seem remote, but in the words of the great NFL coach Bill Parcells: there’s a way to win every game, you just have to find it.

And I don’t believe that Scotland are finding it by being clever-clever and ditching our very best players. It’s not so long back that they were instrumental in a (occasionally) successful Scottish team. I don’t believe that any of them have gone over the hill in the last couple of years.

Hogg, Russell, Watson still the key players

That should mean some continuity. Stuart Hogg should remain captain – I suspect he has the support of the majority of players and you’re risking fractures in morale becoming chasms by deposing him.

Russell has to be the 10. He looks fit and trim playing for Racing this season, he was obviously carrying a number of problematic niggles during a Lions-elongated 2021-22 season.

Nothing Blair Kinghorn has done in the 10 shirt convinces me he’s a real alternative. But he’ll play in the first game against Australia at the end of this month because it’s out of the international window.

Watson we should wrap in cotton wool this season. Just give him barely enough rugby to keep him hungry.

Although Rory Darge – sadly injured – is their heir apparent, Scotland have played much better with Watson than without him every time since the last World Cup. His injury in that tournament, in my opinion, ultimately cost Scotland a quarter-final.

The Darcy-Duhan wing combo is a fixture. Zander Fagerson and Jamie Ritchie also. Other than those, there’s enough selectiorial scope for Townsend to keep himself entertained.

I’m sure he’s keen to get Cam Redpath back and fully involved, even if Bath haven’t had the greatest of starts to the Gallagher Premiership. Sione Tuipulotu is having a strong start to the season at Glasgow and will probably play against the Wallabies. A midfield shake-up might not be a bad thing.

At the moment, I’m fully for George Horne at scrum-half. He’s been far and away the best 9 so far this domestic season. It’s especially pleasing since he seemed to be lost at Glasgow when Danny Wilson was there.

There will be injuries in this year, and given its Scotland it won’t be seamless anyway.

But if it’s to be the end of an era of Townsend and his very best players, then they should all have the chance to make it as good as possible.

Dempsey’s eligibility not quite the same as the ‘projects’

Townsend likes a flier for his squads, but we may all have seen this year’s coming. It’s possible that Jack Dempsey, Glasgow’s former Wallaby No 8, will be eligible.

This is because of World Rugby’s new three-year “stand-down” rule. Really, the rule was intended to aid the island nations “recapture” players – mostly former All Blacks and Wallabies. Rather than complicate things by applying it just to Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, they’ve just done it carte-blanche.

The last of Dempsey’s 14 caps for Australia was three years ago. He has a Scottish grandfather.

Generally I’m fine with playing the eligibility rules as far as they go – with Scotland’s small player base, to do otherwise would be simple self-harm.

This case is slightly different, though. Nel and Schoeman and Johnson and Van der Merwe and Visser all showed a prior commitment to Scotland over years rather than months.

Scotland could certainly use a player of Dempsey’s skills – he’s exactly the hard-carrying No 8 we’ve been lacking. But I accept that the unease of some to the other “project players” will be doubled on this one.

The other possible “stand-down” player upcoming has been Ulster scrum-half John Cooney, who last played for Ireland in 2020 and whose father is from Blantyre.

I don’t think this is really even a starter. I can’t remember the last time Scotland weren’t pretty well off for 9s. At the moment with Ali Price, George Horne, Ben White, Ben Vellacott and Jamie Dobie, the need for a 32-year-old isn’t exactly pressing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Renton. Image: Kath Flannery.
Rugby: Disappointment for Aberdeen Grammar but Gordonians cruise to victory
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Rugby: Highland fall short despite second half heroics against Kelso
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Scotland Women's Jade Konkel during a training session at The Oriam in Edinburgh. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Women's Rugby World Cup: Jade Konkel and Megan Gaffney return for Scotland's opener against…
New Aberdeen Grammar signing Teifion Osborne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Teifion Osborne enjoying new lease of rugby life at Aberdeen Grammar
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Davie Carson aiming for redemption when Highland make trip to Kelso
Struan Robertson drives forward for Gordonians. Picture by Paul Glendell
Rugby: Impressive start but Gordonians president Matthew Brechin insists there is more to come
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
The modern game is far more intensive in impact than that covered by Dr Stewart's study period.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Rugby needs to properly face its brain injury crisis and…
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin charges forward against GHA
Rugby: Grammar's away woes continue as Gordonians maintain 100% winning start

Most Read

1
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman’s car then torched her home
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with ‘diminished responsibility’, court told
5
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
6
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
7
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
8
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
9
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
10
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Scottish blood transfusion service requests more donors from groups O and A
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal
Douglas Ross
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens': Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
lidl toy donations
Charities invited to sign up for Lidl's Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling…
Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards is the latest Highland League player to tackle our Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Wick Academy's Richard Macadie has had a long - and decorated - Highland League career.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5 October 2019. uckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, AB56 1BJ. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle (Green and White) and Forres Mechanics (Yellow). PICTURE CONTENT:- 16's - L_R - Forres Joe Gauld and R - Buckie Callum Murray
Callum Murray wants Huntly to make their mark in Aberdeenshire Shield

Editor's Picks