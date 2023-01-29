Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 has been closed in both directions after an Aberdeen-bound bus caught fire near Brechin.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene shortly before 5pm on Sunday after a Megabus burst into flames on the Aberdeen to Dundee road.

There are no reported injuries as passengers were evacuated from the service.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two crews are currently in attendance on the northbound carriageway with a third appliance en route.

A Police spokeswoman said: “The A90 at Brechin is currently closed due to a bus fire. Emergency services are on the scene.

“The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place. Police were called around 4.50pm on Sunday January 29.”