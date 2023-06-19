Scottish Power announces ‘biggest single investment in Scottish women’s football’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Power has announced “the biggest single investment in Scottish women’s football.”

The renewable energy company have confirmed a partnership deal with Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) and the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL).

They will become the exclusive principal partner for Scottish Women’s Football and the Scottish Women’s Premier League, sponsoring the Scottish Youth Challenge Cups at all three age groups and the Scottish Women’s Highlands and Islands League.

Fiona McIntyre, managing director of the SWPL, said: “We’ve just enjoyed one of the most dramatic and entertaining league finishes ever, with bumper crowds and interest in the women’s game at an all-time high.

“There is an incredible opportunity now to build on that and inspire both current and future generations through this exclusive new partnership that’s importantly 100% committed to the women’s game in Scotland.”

Aileen Campbell, CEO of Scottish Women’s Football, said: “Scottish Power’s support represents another major moment in what’s an incredibly exciting time for women’s football.

“As the game continues to grow and develop, having ScottishPower’s investment offers us even more opportunities for women and girls across the country to help us build the game from the grassroots up.

“The Scottish Youth Challenge Cup is our biggest competition, involving hundreds of teams from across the country at 14s, 16s and 18s, while this partnership will provide unprecedented support and visibility to our Highlands and Islands league.

“I’m excited to see the partnership develop over the coming years as we help new talent to emerge and support regional communities, clubs and players to enjoy the game.”