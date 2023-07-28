Aberdeen Women sign England youth international keeper Faye Kirby on loan from Liverpool in ‘statement of intent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women sign England youth international keeper Faye Kirby on loan from Liverpool in ‘statement of intent’

The 19-year-old played three times for the Reds in the FA WSL and twice in the League Cup last season, and is an England U23 international.

By Sophie Goodwin
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Liverpool against Aston Villa in the FA WSL.
Liverpool goalkeeper Faye Kirby has joined Aberdeen Women on loan. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women have signed goalkeeper Faye Kirby on loan from Liverpool, with manager Clint Lancaster describing the deal as a “statement of intent”.

The 19-year-old played three times in the FA WSL – including a player of the match display against Chelsea – and twice in the League Cup last season, and is an England under-23 international.

She is Lancaster’s third summer signing, with striker Hannah Insch and midfielder Laura Holden also signing for the Dons this week.

Kirby, who has also previously played for Everton, has joined on a season-long loan.

Lancaster is delighted to bring Kirby to the club, having prioritised the recruitment of a goalkeeper upon his arrival at Aberdeen.

He said: “When I came up here, my number one priority was to bring in a goalkeeper. I felt Annalisa (McCann) is good, but she is still young and needs the support of a team-mate.

Faye Kirby makes a save for Liverpool against Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.

“I was contacting a few managers I know down in England to see if they had a more senior goalkeeper they’d be happy to get out on loan.

“I know Matt Beard (Liverpool manager) well and he was the first person I spoke to. He recommended Faye and I had a conversation with her.

“She is excited about working with us and what we want to do here at Aberdeen.”

The network of contacts which led to Kirby’s signing, Lancaster believes, is the reason why he was brought in on a full-time basis with the Dons.

He added: “My network of contacts, who I can rely on and speak to, is going to help us. It’s brilliant we can get somebody like Faye up to join us here.

“I believe she is the first England international to play for Aberdeen Women, and that is a massive statement of intent from the club.”

Lancaster hopes to bring U18 talent into senior Aberdeen squad

Before bringing in more external recruits, Lancaster plans to assess the U18s squad –  who play under the Aberdeen Ladies banner.

In order for Lancaster to assess those players, the youth team have been training alongside his senior squad.

He said: “There are a couple of the younger girls in the academy that I have seen and would like to give the opportunity to before I look anywhere else.

“We’ve got a very good under-18s team here and I don’t want to dismiss them and bring in other players at the peril of our own young players. They have been training with us and it’s been good for me to see them.

“It’s good for the first-team, too, because we can play in-house friendly games and progress together.”

Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Lancaster has also made two new additions to his staff with Derek Anderson, who is also a coach with the under-18s, and goalkeeper coach Cameron Jarvie joining the new boss in the dugout.

Long-serving coach Claire Garrett and physio Beth Walker will make up Lancaster’s coaching staff.

He said: “Derek is a good coach and it’s important for us to have a connection with the academy, not only with the players, but the coaches, too, for the progression throughout the club.

“If you’ve got the right staff members on your doorstep then why not use them.

“Cameron has come in as head of goalkeeping and has been excellent. He’s built up a good relationship with Annalisa and the work they’re doing is great.”

