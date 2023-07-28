Man dies of injuries after falling on Coire a’ Bhasteir on Skye

Tributes have been paid to a man who lost his life on a mountain in Skye.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team said it was called out on Wednesday afternoon to aid the man.

The man who died has not been named.

In a post on social media, Skye Mountain Rescue Team said: “On Wednesday afternoon, the team responded to a report of a fallen climber in Coire a’ Bhasteir.

“Sadly, the experienced male’s injuries were fatal.

“Stornoway rescue helicopter R948, twenty mountain rescue personnel, and several passing climbers all assisted in evacuating the body from the mountain.”

Adding: “Our thoughts go out to the climber’s family and friends.”

Coire a’ Bhasteir is a mountain peak in the northern Cuillin range on Skye.

It is 3,064 ft high and classed as a Munro.

It forms a narrow blade of rock, which bears comparison with the Inaccessible Pinnacle in the same range.

Team brought man’s body down from Coire a’ Bhasteir on Skye

Tributes to the man, and the team who went to his aid were made online.

David Morris wrote: “Thank you for everything you did on Wednesday.”

Ali Bunn commented: “Thoughts are with all involved. Not the outcome anyone would wish for, and I’m sure it was a tough shout.”

“My thoughts go out to his family and all who assisted in taking him back to them,” wrote Carol Greenan Scott.

Arlene Ross added: “Well done to all involved for their efforts in bringing his body down.”