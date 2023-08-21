Jamie Durent: Women’s World Cup gives game a moment it cannot turn back from

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Jamie Durent: Women’s World Cup gives game a moment it cannot turn back from

Record-breaking crowds and all-round entertainment have to be used as a yardstick going forward.

Spain celebrate at full-time after beating England in the World Cup fina.
Spain celebrate at full-time after beating England in the World Cup final in Sydney. Image: Nigel Keene/ProSports/Shutterstock (14060509bn)
By Jamie Durent

This is the moment from which women’s football should not turn back. The Women’s World Cup has delivered.

A global audience of millions around the world, record attendances in stadia, pure theatre on the field; any doubts of how the game would perform under the spotlight have been dispatched quicker than a Chloe Kelly penalty.

Australia are seasoned pros when it comes to hosting international sporting events. They have World Cups in rugby and cricket in their back pocket. Olympics and Commonwealth Games? Please, we can do this in our sleep.

Australia players celebrate their win over France in the Women's World Cup Image: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard
Australia enjoyed a successful tournament on home soil. Image: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

What has changed is how the Matildas have caught the imagination of the sporting public Down Under, to the extent where established sporting events were held up to screen their games.

In Sam Kerr they have their phenomenon, who will have been frustrated her status as tournament poster-girl was disrupted by a troublesome calf issue. Still, in the semi-final defeat to England, she got her “pinch-me” moment.

Off-field issues need to be highlighted

What has made the competition all the more remarkable is the backdrop of which some nations have been performing.

Spain are at the front of the queue on this issue. They defeated England yesterday with an exhibition of finesse and technical quality, quelling any momentum the Lionesses had built up.

However their run to the final had almost been accompanied by a verbal asterisk whenever it was discussed, any appraisal of Jorge Vilda and his side’s success caveated by the fact 12 players chose not to make themselves available because they took a stance for something greater than themselves.

Vilda is not the first unpopular manager to be successful – Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have had careers littered with silverware and shattered egos – but the crying shame is that Spain have been this good without the likes of Mapi Leon and Claudia Pina.

In their absence Salma Paralluelo has emerged as a sensation, a surge of lightning through a team of pretty but at-times prosaic patterns.

Salma Paralluelo playing for Spain in the Women's World Cup.
Spanish teenager Salma Paralluelo has emerged as one of the stars of the tournament. Image: Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (14054911dt)

There are by no means the only side who have faced internal or external strife. Jamaica, Canada, Nigeria and Zambia have all had to perform in the midst of sagas playing out in the background. France only resolved their lingering crisis by removing deeply unpopular coach Corinne Diacre prior to the World Cup beginning.

But there are also stories to reflect fondly on. Morocco highlighted the benefit of paying serious investment into your women’s football programme, advancing to the last 16 for the first time. The scenes at the end of their win over Colombia, players huddled round a phone awaiting news of Germany’s surprise exit, was one of the World Cup’s endearing sights.

Message is simple – take it seriously

For those looking on the outside in at this tournament – not so much the players but the governing bodies – it is a lesson in what must be done if you want a slice of the cake.

The message should not be difficult to comprehend or complex to enact: treat your women’s team seriously.

The World Cup has highlighted there need not be any humming and hawing when it comes to budgetary decisions, decided what resources would and wouldn’t be fair to allocate to your women’s national team. Give them the same access to revenue and resources as the men and watch it grow.

Gianni Infantino’s latest foot-in-mouth turn at the lectern was indication strides still need to be made. While you can acknowledge his points about revenue and moving towards equal pay – when isn’t it about the bottom line with Fifa – urging women to “pick their fights” is hardly a wise stance when they’ve had to fight to get this far.

“With men, with Fifa, you will find open doors. Just push the doors” – tell that to the national teams listed above who must feel like they’ve been banging heads against a collective iron-clad door held shut by their respective organisations.

Scotland are not immune from any learnings either. They will be the first opponents for England on the back of this World Cup and while the dispute between the players and the Scottish FA has simmered a little, there is still work to be done in getting the women’s game in this country – domestically and internationally – to where it should be.

Strides are being made all the time. More full-time managers and players are only going to drive up standards. Higher-quality players at club level feeds the national team, which in turn boosts qualification prospects for major tournaments.

The World Cup has delivered a stage-show its participants can be proud of. It’s time for more cast members to get on board.

More from Women's Football

Bayley Hutchison scoring against Rangers which made it 1-1 - but Aberdeen were beaten 5-1.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster accepts Dons ran out of steam in 5-1 defeat…
Australia captain Sam Kerr battles with her English counterpart Millie Bright during the World Cup semi-final.
Rachel Corsie: The 2023 World Cup has been a celebration of women's football
Inverness Caley Thistle Women forward Kayleigh Mackenzie, left, and Westdyke players, right.
Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke outline hopes for upcoming SWF Championship season
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster to put 'niceties' aside for clash with familiar face…
Aberdeen Women defender Aimee Black
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster heaps praise on Aimee Black after teen pens semi-pro…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'We won't be pushovers': Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison's opening goal against Motherwell.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delighted as competitive tenure starts with 3-2 win over…
Aberdeen midfielders Eilidh Shore and Nadine Hanssen in action during pre-season
Rachel Corsie: The SWPL is back and here are my predictions for the 2023-24…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster looking forward to first taste of SWPL action
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart unleashes a shot in a pre-season friendly against St Johnstone
Aberdeen Women already feeling benefit of full-time manager Clint Lancaster, says forward Hannah Stewart

Conversation