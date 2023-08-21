Ryan Crighton: Humza Yousaf must overcome his Green Achilles’ heel on oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Crighton: Humza Yousaf must overcome his Green Achilles’ heel on oil and gas

Supporting offshore workers might mean, as the FM puts it, pissing some people off. For once, those people need to be his coalition partners.

First Minister Humza Yousaf isn't afraid to offend - but will he stand up the Greens if their policies harm Scotland's future? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
By Ryan Crighton

Humza Yousaf is not noted for his use of fruity language, but the first minister has managed to turn the air blue on two occasions recently.

After dropping the F-bomb in an interview last week, he followed it up with an admission on the Holyrood Sources podcast that his picking of sides on key issues is going to “piss people off”.

There was a sharp intake of breath from the 100 or so people in the room for the recording – surprised, perhaps, by the industrial words being used by our normally mild-mannered leader.

I really like Humza, who is undoubtedly in it for the right reasons. However, his statement – delivered alongside a robust defence of the coalition his party has with the Greens – should come as no shock.

He has been a central figure in a government which has been perfectly happy to piss off our three world class industries – whisky, fishing, and energy – with ill-considered policy interventions.

Suggested highly protected marine areas were a mess, the mooted alcohol advertising ban fringed on the ridiculous, and the proposed presumption against oil and gas risks undermining the energy transition, which is the biggest issue currently facing our country.

Add to that the disastrous deposit return scheme and a developing crisis in Scotland’s private rented sector, and the charge sheet is damning.

North Sea industry is propping up Scotland’s balance sheet

Almost all of these mistakes have Green Party fingerprints all over them. Yet, they appear to be the one group the first minister is unwilling to cross – their votes in parliament deemed too precious to lose.

But the Greens’ addiction to superficial policies which appease a vocal minority on social media have become Humza’s Achilles’ heel, as highlighted by two recently published reports.

One – from residential property website Citylets – showed that, for a third consecutive quarter, average rents in Scotland have risen by double digits. The reason? Rent caps driving landlords away from the sector.

Scottish Greens co-leaders, Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Government policy is throttling supply without dealing with demand – an approach all too familiar to those in the energy sector.

Any Scottish minister who thinks that shutting down the North Sea is a good idea needs to take a look at the second report I mention, the Gers (Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland) figures released by the Scottish Government.

It showed that for every £3 raised in corporation tax in this country, £2 of it is coming from our oil and gas sector. It generated a record £9.4 billion tax take in 2022-23.

Not only is it propping up Scotland’s balance sheet, but it’s also giving us a cleaner source of the oil and gas we need right now, rather than leaving us further reliant on more carbon-intensive imports.

Humza Yousaf should be ‘pissing off’ his coalition partners for once

The north-east’s world class offshore industry should have the full backing of the Scottish Government. Instead, it has a confidence-sapping presumption against future development to contend with.

Just like rent caps, this has unintended consequences which the Greens are blind to, and will likely lead to higher emissions if we come to rely more heavily on imported gas from the likes of Qatar.

However, next month, the first minister has the chance to clear the decks, and as the Offshore Europe conference gets underway in Aberdeen, he will be in Edinburgh outlining his programme for government.

It is a chance for him to reset and plot a different course, one which has improving our economy as its central mission.

Humza Yousaf during a tour of Peterhead Power Station (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The presumption against oil and gas must go, and be replaced with a policy position which will deliver energy security and transition in tandem.

If the alternative is importing oil and gas at a greater carbon cost, then we must favour domestic production. It’s simple, it’s pragmatic and it commits us to sourcing the fossil fuels we need in a manner which minimises emissions and secures tens of thousands of Scottish jobs.

This might mean, as Humza Yousaf puts it, pissing some people off. For once, those people need to be his coalition partners.

If he keeps picking the wrong side, he’s going to find an increasing number of Scottish businesses, and the Scottish electorate, on the other. He can afford to lose neither.

Ryan Crighton is policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

