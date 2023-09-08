Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season

The Caley Jags tasted defeat for the first time this season in the SWF Championship at the hands of Rossvale last weekend.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women tasted their first defeat of the season against Rossvale. Image: Ger Harley/SportPix for SWF.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to see a reaction from her side after experiencing defeat for the first time this season.

The Caley Jags had won their opening two matches in the SWF Championship, but tasted defeat for the first time when they were beaten 4-2 by Rossvale last weekend.

It was a disappointing result, says Mason, who wants to see an immediate response when her side host Dryburgh Athletic at Millburn Academy on Sunday.

She said: “We started with two good results, but didn’t quite manage to get a third. It was just a 20-minute spell of madness and individual errors that cost us, but credit to Rossvale.

“It was that old cliche of it being a game of two halves. We battered them in the second half in terms of possession and chances, but just couldn’t put them away.

“This weekend it is about trying to bounce back from that and putting in a better performance as individuals and as a team. We need to be more clinical and not be as easy to score against.

“We said at the start of the season this was a fresh start, so this is just a blip. We need to make sure it doesn’t turn into anything more by getting the points on Sunday.”

Mason on look out for goalkeeper

Mason is expecting a stern test in her side’s bid to return to winning ways, as she said: “We know Dryburgh will be a stuffy team and they’re not easy to play against.

“It’s like any team in this league – we can’t go in thinking it might be easy, because that’s when you start faltering.

“They will be organised and will battle. They will come up here wanting to get something to show for it, so it’ll be a really tough game.”

Caley Thistle are on the look-out for a new goalkeeper, as shot-stopper Jennifer Horrocks will soon be unavailable for a three-month spell due to work commitments with the RAF.

Mason said: “As great a start Jen has made to the season, she is being posted away with the RAF, so we’re looking to get some cover in at the moment.

“We’d be delighted if Jen could be be here, but unfortunately she is away with work.

“We have to get the cover in, and then if that person could be a squad player and provide competition once she’s back, then that would great.”

Meanwhile, Westdyke will also be aiming to bounce back from defeat for the first time this term, having lost to Ayr United, when they host Rossvale at Lawsondale.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women played in front of more than 1,600 fans in a match at Pittodrie last season.
Rachel Corsie: SWPL attendance increase shows women's domestic game is making sustainable progress
Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black, left, and Madison Finnie, right.
Clint Lancaster hails Aimee Black and Madison Finnie as Aberdeen Women duo earn first…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Clint Lancaster tips Bayley Hutchison 'to go to the top' as Aberdeen Women striker…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart keen for pivotal role after Spartans impact
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hails 'best performance' of season as Aberdeen Women beat Spartans 3-0
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose.
Chloe Gover happy to showcase versatility for Aberdeen Women this season
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women's flawless start to SWF Championship season
Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly.
Rachel Corsie: My Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly a worthy winner of PFA Players'…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Race against clock for Clint Lancaster as Aberdeen Women boss determined to improve squad…
Brodie Greenwood in action for her former club Aberdeen Women.
Former Aberdeen Women youngster Brodie Greenwood keen to learn after Hearts switch

Conversation