Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to see a reaction from her side after experiencing defeat for the first time this season.

The Caley Jags had won their opening two matches in the SWF Championship, but tasted defeat for the first time when they were beaten 4-2 by Rossvale last weekend.

It was a disappointing result, says Mason, who wants to see an immediate response when her side host Dryburgh Athletic at Millburn Academy on Sunday.

She said: “We started with two good results, but didn’t quite manage to get a third. It was just a 20-minute spell of madness and individual errors that cost us, but credit to Rossvale.

“It was that old cliche of it being a game of two halves. We battered them in the second half in terms of possession and chances, but just couldn’t put them away.

“This weekend it is about trying to bounce back from that and putting in a better performance as individuals and as a team. We need to be more clinical and not be as easy to score against.

“We said at the start of the season this was a fresh start, so this is just a blip. We need to make sure it doesn’t turn into anything more by getting the points on Sunday.”

Mason on look out for goalkeeper

Mason is expecting a stern test in her side’s bid to return to winning ways, as she said: “We know Dryburgh will be a stuffy team and they’re not easy to play against.

“It’s like any team in this league – we can’t go in thinking it might be easy, because that’s when you start faltering.

“They will be organised and will battle. They will come up here wanting to get something to show for it, so it’ll be a really tough game.”

Caley Thistle are on the look-out for a new goalkeeper, as shot-stopper Jennifer Horrocks will soon be unavailable for a three-month spell due to work commitments with the RAF.

Mason said: “As great a start Jen has made to the season, she is being posted away with the RAF, so we’re looking to get some cover in at the moment.

“We’d be delighted if Jen could be be here, but unfortunately she is away with work.

“We have to get the cover in, and then if that person could be a squad player and provide competition once she’s back, then that would great.”

Meanwhile, Westdyke will also be aiming to bounce back from defeat for the first time this term, having lost to Ayr United, when they host Rossvale at Lawsondale.