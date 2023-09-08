Have you struggled to get charged up? Electric car chargers in Moray left out-of-service for up to two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Have you struggled to get charged up? Electric car chargers in Moray left out-of-service for up to two months

Six of the charging points maintained by Moray Council are out of service.

By Lauren Taylor
Some chargers in Moray have been out-of-service for weeks on end. Image: Moray Council.
Some chargers in Moray have been out-of-service for weeks on end. Image: Moray Council.

Drivers with electric cars are growing frustrated with continuous problems at charging points across Moray – including some being faulty for months.

Despite the push to switch to electric, or at least hybrid, broken charging points are often the cause of concern for many in the region.

It can take drivers hours to fully recharge their cars – which may only last 211 miles on average.

There are 90 EV charging points across the area, with 28 of these owned by Moray Council.

According to the Zap Map, a handy app used by EV owners to check where they can charge up, there are 11 points in Elgin – six of these are maintained by the local authority.

Out of the 34 chargers, 12 are currently out-of-service on the app, and another eight have been logged as “unknown”.

The Northfield Terrace chargers have been out of action for over two months. Image: Google Maps.

Have you experienced any problems with getting your car charged in Moray? Let us know in the comments section below

This does not include the six chargers located at Moray Council’s headquarters which are all working.

These chargers are only for the local authority’s fleet of vehicles during the week.

However, EV drivers have been left annoyed to find they can’t get charged up at a public point because a  council vehicle is hooked up, instead of at one of their own bays in the Annexe.

Where are the faulty chargers?

In Elgin, three of the council-owned charging points have faults and are awaiting an engineer.

This includes the ones found in the Ladyhill car park, the Northport car park and Northfield Terrace.

EV drivers have been unable to recharge their batteries at the point in Northfield Terrace since June 29.

A spokeswoman for the council stressed this was due to an “administrative error”, meaning the fault was not picked up as promptly as usual.

Due to an administrative error, the fault with the Northfield charger wasn’t picked up immediately but is logged now and it is being fixed.

Some have been logged as out of action for up to three weeks.

More charging points across Moray have also been affected, including the one in Tomintoul car park, Reidhaven Square in Keith, and the chargers on Victoria Street in Aberlour.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “At present, there are six charger faults in Moray and those are being fixed, they are awaiting engineer attendance. Those are at Tomintoul Car Park, Victoria Terrace in Aberlour, Reidhaven Square in Keith, Ladyhill Car Park in Elgin, Northport Car Park in Elgin, and Northfield Terrace Car Park in Elgin.

“Due to a regrettable administrative error, the fault with the Northfield charger wasn’t picked up immediately when it was logged with us at the end of June, but is logged now and it is being fixed.

“Our vehicles should use dedicated charging facilities, although sometimes they will need to top up at any public ChargePlace Scotland site.”

The council plans to introduce 61 more publicly accessible points across the region.

