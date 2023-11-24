Rachel Corsie: Should WSL games be broadcast during Saturday 3pm blackout?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Should WSL games be broadcast during Saturday 3pm blackout?

In this week's column, Scotland and Aston Villa captain Rachel discusses the record-breaking viewing figures in the WSL last weekend and what can be done to improve them even more.

Chelsea forward Lauren James, right, takes on Liverpool defender Jenna Clark in a WSL match at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea's win over Liverpool set a new viewing figure record for a WSL match shown on the BBC. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

When it comes to growing the women’s game, it’s important to start new discussions and be open to new things.

This week there has been a lot of chat on the broadcast of FA WSL matches, after both the BBC and Sky saw record-breaking figures in matches over the weekend.

Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday on the BBC was watched by 955,000 viewers at its peak, with an average of  796,000, while on Sunday Manchester City’s 3-2 derby win over Manchester United on Sky was watched by 589,000 at its peak.

I don’t think it is a surprise because those four clubs have big followings and the derby fixture had a fair share of drama with plenty of goals and a City red card.

The figures are really positive and really encouraging.

It is a just reward for the people who have been pushing for the games to be on mainstream channels at prime times. There will have been many a hurdle and hoop to jump through to get to this point.

It shows the growing audience is there, but, of course, there is always room for even more progress.

Earlier this week, Niall Slone, the ITV director of sport, said WSL games should be broadcast during the 3pm Saturday blackout – when no men’s matches are shown on TV.

A record number watched a WSL game on Sky last weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

It is an interesting idea and one I think would be worth considering. We have to be open changing things up.

I know as a football fan, I would not expect to see games on the TV at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon because for as long as I can remember that has always been the case – but that doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.

If more and more WSL games were to be shown at that time, then people who want to watch those matches would look to create new viewing habits.

When WSL games, such as the Manchester derby, are shown at prime times it had all the bells and whistles of a Sky Sports Super Sunday fixture. It reflects the channel’s willingness to utilise their resources and that improves the standard of the viewing experience.

There are of course other things to consider.

What is the demographic of WSL fans currently doing on a Saturday at 3pm? Would it make people reluctant to go and watch the matches from the stadiums? Is there too much football already played at that time on a Saturday afternoon and could that have a detrimental impact?

I don’t know if it is the right answer to grow viewing figures even more, but it is an important aspect of the growth process.

We have to be willing to take a shot on things. If it has a positive impact than that is great, if it doesn’t then there is another opportunity to learn from and adapt the approach.

Villa find their rhythm with four wins on the spin

After a difficult start to the season, things are feeling much more positive at Aston Villa having won our last four games on the spin.

We knew we had to turn things around and we’ve done that with two wins in the WSL and two in the Continental Cup.

We had a player meeting, which was overseen by the staff, and we all agreed amongst ourselves that our expectation in November was that we had to start reflecting the team we used to – and want to – be.

It is pleasing that we have been able to do that more in recent games. There is a good togetherness.

When things aren’t going well, there is of course pressure to get the results. We have done that and it is a testament to the character we have shown in the games.

There have been a lot of changes in the matches and different players have been utilised. A lot of people have contributed in different ways and have played really well.

Kenza Dali returned to the team following an injury and she is a massive player for us. She’s a talented individual, but her involvement gives other people a lift because they enjoy playing with her.

I think as a team we have found our rhythm a bit more, especially the attack-minded players, and with that comes more confidence.

Kenza Dali in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.

It has been a good couple of weeks and we want to keep building the momentum. We play at Villa Park for the second time this season when we host Everton on Sunday afternoon.

We love playing at Villa Park. We love playing at our usual home ground in Walsall, too, but Villa Park is the club’s main stadium and it does bring an extra good feeling.

The match-day experience is different when we play at Villa Park, even down to little things like the changing rooms gives you an extra lift ahead of stepping out on the pitch.

We have had some really enjoyable moments at Villa Park in previous games and want to repeat that on Sunday. We want get even more fans along to the stadium and give them a reason to celebrate.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster encouraged by club's pledge on future investment and plan…
Pictures shows an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)
Sophie Goodwin: ACL issue more than just a sports injury - but a battle…
Image shows physiotherapist Aimee Clark alongside a picture of an ACL x-ray
Former Scotland hockey international Aimee Clark: My ACL injury hell inspired me to help…
Image shows graphic of an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside four players - Laura Holden, Rachael Boyle, Kaylah Cruickshank and Laura Parsley - who have suffered an injury to their knee.
Excruciating pain, waiting lists, and the need for more research: North footballers reveal ACL…
Image shows graphic of a x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason, whose playing career was cut short after she suffered two serious knee injuries.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason: My ACL injury cut my playing career short…
Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart in action against Spartans in a SWPL match
Aberdeen Women victory over Spartans overshadowed by injury to forward Becky Galbraith
Aberdeen Women winger Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women winger Francesca Ogilvie reveals mental challenges of Dons' lack of squad depth
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women aiming to sign off SWF Championship duty on a high in…
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart, left, and Eva Thomson, right, battle with Partick Thistle's Lucy Sinclair.
Aberdeen Women slammed for 'nowhere near good enough' display in 3-1 loss to Partick…
Glasgow City's Lauren Davidson battles with Nicola Docherty of Rangers.
Rachel Corsie: Glasgow City confidence crisis or not, they must beat title-rivals Rangers

Conversation