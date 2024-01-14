Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster stands by playing out from the back philosophy after ‘frustrating’ 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster stands by playing out from the back philosophy after ‘frustrating’ 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle took the lead at Petershill Park through Linzi Taylor after only eight minutes, before Rosie Slater netted their second five minutes before half-time.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline in a SWPL match against Partick Thistle.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster says his side will stick with his playing out from the back philosophy after a “frustrating” 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle in the SWPL.

Partick Thistle took the lead at Petershill Park through Linzi Taylor after only eight minutes, before Rosie Slater netted their second five minutes before half-time.

It was a game that highlighted the risks when playing out from the back, but Lancaster is adamant his side will stick by that approach and continue to develop it game by game.

Following the defeat in Glasgow, the Dons boss said: “Partick Thistle deserved to win the game, probably, because they created more chances than us.

“We played well in our build. We don’t refuse to do that. We kept playing out and looked to try find different ways through, but it’s the final pass that lets us down.

“It’s a frustrating one, but we have to try turn that build out from the back to the midfield third, to the final third and that final piece needs to be much better than it was today.

“We won’t go long against teams that are very successful with set-pieces, that are well organised and tend to win a lot of first balls.

“It is not beneficial for us to go direct against a team like Partick Thistle, but what we did need to do better was absolutely get the ball in the middle and look to play in the wide areas. We didn’t do that well enough.”

Lancaster added: “I have got a young group and it’s not beneficial for us to play direct and lump the ball down the middle.

“What I say to them is there are times we can do that, but we look to play. I’ve got a really good young group and they are constantly improving technically and they’re growing in confidence.

“When I took the group on, there is no way they would have been able to do some of the things they are doing now with regards to their build.

“We’ve lost games but it’s not because we’re losing or giving the ball away deep in our third – we’re conceding goals from set-pieces and haven’t been tight enough in defence.

“We’re not giving the ball away cheaply and move it well, so we won’t go away from that, but we do have to be better defensively.”

The defeat leaves Aberdeen sitting seventh in the table, three points clear of Motherwell in eighth, ahead of a return to action against SWPL leaders Rangers on January 28.

Clint Lancaster. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14260490ac)
Clint Lancaster. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14260490ac)

Partick Thistle’s first-half goals secure SWPL win against Dons

Aberdeen had the first chance as Bayley Hutchison was slotted through by Hannah Stewart, before seeing her shot inside the box saved by Thistle goalkeeper Megan Cunningham.

Goalkeeper Jeni Currie, who was making her SWPL debut for the Dons, denied what looked like was an almost certain opener for the home side, as she palmed away a headed from only a yard or so out.

But it didn’t take long for Thistle to net the opener as Taylor received the ball from the right flank after a nice move and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

The hosts looked to double their advantage after some more nice play, with Kodie Hay the creator again, but Rachel Donaldson’s effort soared over the bar.

It had been a first half of few chances but with five minutes remaining, Slater netted the home side’s second.

Goalkeeper Currie had done well to punch clear the danger, originally from a corner, but couldn’t stop the rebound as Slater unleashed a powerful drive from just outside the box.

After the interval, the Dons had only their second meaningful attempt of the game when Eilidh Shore headed over from a corner.

The home side had chances through Cara Henderson and Amy Bulloch, with both hitting efforts wide of the target.

Aberdeen skipper Stewart tried her luck from distance with a strike which soared well over the bar before, at the other end, Henderson had another go, but this time her shot was well held by Currie.

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Dons debutant made another fine save to deny a close-range effort from Carla Boyce, who was making her Thistle debut after moving from fellow SWPL club Motherwell.

Despite being 2-0 down, Currie continued to impress as she made an outstretched diving save to push Taylor’s shot away from danger and got down to smother substitute Imogen Longcake’s curling strike.

Lancaster praised his new goalkeeper, as he said: “Jeni was brilliant today. She was put under more pressure than I would’ve liked – we need to be better defensively.

“She did really well, but that’s her job.

“We needed her experience. She reads the game well, recognises when we play short – which we obviously do quite a lot – and manages the difficult moments well. She did well.”

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women may look to add more new recruits, says manager Clint Lancaster
Megan Rapinoe in action for Seattle Reign in a NWSL match in 2018.
Rachel Corsie: Seattle Reign's return to original branding brought back fond memories of my…
Lois Edwards, pictured at the club's training ground Cormack Park, has signed for Aberdeen Women on a deal until the end of the season.
New signing Lois Edwards keen for fresh start with Aberdeen Women after ACL injury…
Caley Thistle Women winger Katie Cleland comes up against Rangers striker Lizzie Arnot in a Scottish Cup clash at the Caledonian Stadium.
Caley Thistle Women's Katie Cleland finds inspiration in defeat to Rangers
Caley Thistle Women captain Kirsty Deans and Rangers' Sarah Ewens in action in the Scottish Cup at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle Women beaten 12-0 by Rangers in Scottish Cup in front of record…
Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan.
'This is the life I wanted' - Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan on returning to…
Aberdeen FC Women's three new signings with manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster makes three new signings ahead of Scottish Cup clash
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Rachel Corsie: Caley Thistle Women have to try make life difficult for heavyweights Rangers…
Caley Thistle Women striker Betty Ross in action.
Caley Thistle Women forward Betty Ross raring for pinch-me Scottish Cup moment against Rangers
Dyce Women FC
Dyce Women hoping to mark first anniversary with Scottish Cup upset against SWPL side…

Conversation