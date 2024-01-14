Chick as thieves! Hens, ferrets and bunnies are looking for their forever homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chick as thieves! Hens, ferrets and bunnies are looking for their forever homes – can you help?

Three hens, three ferrets and two bunny sisters are being rehomed by SSPCA Drumoak.

By Ross Hempseed
SSPCA pets of the week.
Pets of the week. Image: SSPCA.

Three hens, three ferrets and two bunnies are being cared for by the SSPCA Drumoak Centre but are now looking for their forever home.

The team at the Aberdeenshire rehoming centre work tirelessly to help find pets a new home.

This week features an eclectic bunch of animals, including hens, ferrets and bunnies.

Ken and friends. Image: SSPCA.

Ken and his hens

Ken and his two hens are chick as thieves looking for a new home with lots of room to roam.

These three friendly birds want a fresh start with other hens that they can socialise with. They get very egg-cited about their morning peas and will come right to you for more.

If you have Ken-enough space for them to roam around and a cosy coop for them to sleep in, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Crystal, Princess and Bear. Image: SSPCA.

Princess, Crystal and Bear

This trio of female ferrets are looking for an experienced home with a strong understanding of ferret care.

When these girls are not playing, they are all snuggled up in bed together keeping warm. Princess, the albino girl, seems to be in charge and keeps everyone in order. They all love to come out for some free play time, running through tunnels and carrying their toys around.

They will need a large enclosure with time to come out for adventures. Plenty of toys to keep them busy and stimulated are a must.

If you can give Princess, Crystal and Bear a new home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Bunny sisters Coco and Chanel. Image: SSPCA.

Coco and Chanel

These mischievous bunny sisters are looking for someone who can give them lots of space as they can become destructive if they are feeling claustrophobic.

Apart from that, the girls are really sweet and do enjoy a headstroke. They do cuddle up together and often seek reassurance from each other if they’re feeling a little uneasy.

Coco and Chanel enjoy playing with their toys, chewing on cardboard and the occasional zoomie.

They would prefer to live outdoors as they are not keen on being kept inside, so an insulated shed with a secure run will be required.

If you can give Coco and Chanel their new home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

