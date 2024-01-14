Chick as thieves! Hens, ferrets and bunnies are looking for their forever homes – can you help?

Three hens, three ferrets and two bunnies are being cared for by the SSPCA Drumoak Centre but are now looking for their forever home.

The team at the Aberdeenshire rehoming centre work tirelessly to help find pets a new home.

This week features an eclectic bunch of animals, including hens, ferrets and bunnies.

Ken and his hens

Ken and his two hens are chick as thieves looking for a new home with lots of room to roam.

These three friendly birds want a fresh start with other hens that they can socialise with. They get very egg-cited about their morning peas and will come right to you for more.

If you have Ken-enough space for them to roam around and a cosy coop for them to sleep in, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Princess, Crystal and Bear

This trio of female ferrets are looking for an experienced home with a strong understanding of ferret care.

When these girls are not playing, they are all snuggled up in bed together keeping warm. Princess, the albino girl, seems to be in charge and keeps everyone in order. They all love to come out for some free play time, running through tunnels and carrying their toys around.

They will need a large enclosure with time to come out for adventures. Plenty of toys to keep them busy and stimulated are a must.

If you can give Princess, Crystal and Bear a new home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Coco and Chanel

These mischievous bunny sisters are looking for someone who can give them lots of space as they can become destructive if they are feeling claustrophobic.

Apart from that, the girls are really sweet and do enjoy a headstroke. They do cuddle up together and often seek reassurance from each other if they’re feeling a little uneasy.

Coco and Chanel enjoy playing with their toys, chewing on cardboard and the occasional zoomie.

They would prefer to live outdoors as they are not keen on being kept inside, so an insulated shed with a secure run will be required.

If you can give Coco and Chanel their new home, please apply via the SSPCA website.