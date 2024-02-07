Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster pleased as Dons return to winning ways in SWPL with 2-1 victory over Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster pleased as Dons return to winning ways in SWPL with 2-1 victory over Montrose

The Dons had to come from behind to defeat the Angus side with Francesca Ogilvie netting the winner with three minutes left to play.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Francesca Ogilvie's winner against Montrose in a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Francesca Ogilvie's winner against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was delighted his side got back to winning ways in the SWPL with a 2-1 victory over Montrose at Cormack Park.

The Dons had to come from behind to defeat the Angus side as Holly Daniels scored the opener for Montrose after 49 minutes before Eilidh Shore equalised in the 73rd minute and Francesca Ogilvie netted the winner with three minutes left to play.

It is Aberdeen’s first win in the league in six games, with their last victory a 2-1 defeat of Spartans at Balmoral Stadium on November 19.

The victory keeps the Dons in seventh, now with 22 points, six points clear of eighth-placed Motherwell ahead of a trip to the Oriam to face Hearts on Sunday.

Dons boss Lancaster said: “I’m really, really pleased.

“I’m so pleased with individual performances. Keira MacPherson came into the starting XI and at only 15 years old, she was unbelievable in the back three and so was Maddie Finnie, who is only 17.

“It’s important to mention their ages because it is easy to think there is an odd error here and there, which happens, but they have done so well for us for being so young.

Madison Finnie in action for Aberdeen Women against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock.

“I thought Adele (Lindbaek) was looking good in the first half and was causing Montrose problems and they couldn’t manage it at all.

“Overall, I’m just glad to have come back from being a goal down and that shows real character.

“We have played some tough games against the top six teams (over the run without a win) and we’ve had new players come in and who have had to gel with the squad.

“It has taken a bit of time, but tonight against Montrose we got the result that we deserved.”

Aberdeen Women ‘dominant’ in SWPL win over Montrose

Lancaster said of his side’s performance against Montrose: “It was the same case as Sunday against Spartans, in the first half we were totally dominant and had a lot of the ball.

“Tonight we were similar and just couldn’t find the end product at times. We controlled the game and were the much better football team.

“Montrose’s threat was direct, they would lump the ball and cause us pressure at the back, but we managed it well.

“In the second half, we maybe didn’t play as well, but most importantly we scored the two goals and got the win.”

Eilidh Shore after she netted the equaliser for Aberdeen Women against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock.

In the win against Montrose, Aberdeen were without defender Lois Edwards who sustained a knee injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat to Spartans.

The 22-year-old who signed for the Dons in the January transfer window when she moved up from England is not expected to be on the sidelines long-term, which is positives news as this is her first season back since sustaining a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2022.

Lancaster added: “It is nothing too serious. We’re just being careful with Lois at the minute. Given her history with knee problems, we are just treading carefully for now.”

