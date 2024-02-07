Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster pleased as Dons return to winning ways in SWPL with 2-1 victory over Montrose

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was delighted his side got back to winning ways in the SWPL with a 2-1 victory over Montrose at Cormack Park.

The Dons had to come from behind to defeat the Angus side as Holly Daniels scored the opener for Montrose after 49 minutes before Eilidh Shore equalised in the 73rd minute and Francesca Ogilvie netted the winner with three minutes left to play.

It is Aberdeen’s first win in the league in six games, with their last victory a 2-1 defeat of Spartans at Balmoral Stadium on November 19.

The victory keeps the Dons in seventh, now with 22 points, six points clear of eighth-placed Motherwell ahead of a trip to the Oriam to face Hearts on Sunday.

Dons boss Lancaster said: “I’m really, really pleased.

“I’m so pleased with individual performances. Keira MacPherson came into the starting XI and at only 15 years old, she was unbelievable in the back three and so was Maddie Finnie, who is only 17.

“It’s important to mention their ages because it is easy to think there is an odd error here and there, which happens, but they have done so well for us for being so young.

“I thought Adele (Lindbaek) was looking good in the first half and was causing Montrose problems and they couldn’t manage it at all.

“Overall, I’m just glad to have come back from being a goal down and that shows real character.

“We have played some tough games against the top six teams (over the run without a win) and we’ve had new players come in and who have had to gel with the squad.

“It has taken a bit of time, but tonight against Montrose we got the result that we deserved.”

Aberdeen Women ‘dominant’ in SWPL win over Montrose

Lancaster said of his side’s performance against Montrose: “It was the same case as Sunday against Spartans, in the first half we were totally dominant and had a lot of the ball.

“Tonight we were similar and just couldn’t find the end product at times. We controlled the game and were the much better football team.

“Montrose’s threat was direct, they would lump the ball and cause us pressure at the back, but we managed it well.

“In the second half, we maybe didn’t play as well, but most importantly we scored the two goals and got the win.”

In the win against Montrose, Aberdeen were without defender Lois Edwards who sustained a knee injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat to Spartans.

The 22-year-old who signed for the Dons in the January transfer window when she moved up from England is not expected to be on the sidelines long-term, which is positives news as this is her first season back since sustaining a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2022.

Lancaster added: “It is nothing too serious. We’re just being careful with Lois at the minute. Given her history with knee problems, we are just treading carefully for now.”