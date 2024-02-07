Fraserburgh progress in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup; Forres Mechanics defeat Clachnacuddin in Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh progress in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup; Forres Mechanics defeat Clachnacuddin in Highland League

The Broch defeated Hermes 2-0 at Bellslea, while the Can-Cans ran out 4-1 victors at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law & Paul Chalk
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, centre, celebrates scoring against Hermes with team-mate Paul Young (number six). Pictures by Jasperimage.
Manager Mark Cowie says Fraserburgh will need to improve to maintain their grip on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The holders progressed to the last four of the competition by beating Junior club Hermes 2-0 at Bellslea.

Victory sets up a home tie for Broch against Buckie Thistle on Wednesday March 6.

Having been two goals up at half-time courtesy of Bryan Hay and Kieran Simpson, boss Cowie was left frustrated by Fraserburgh’s second half display.

He believes they will need to raise their standards again if they to lift the Shire Cup – which they have won in three of the last four seasons – this term.

Cowie said: “First half I thought we were excellent. We could have scored more but the second half was abysmal, we weren’t at the races.

“We had to change some things at half-time because Bryan Hay felt a niggle and we took him off, but that’s not an excuse.

“In the second half we were poor, we hit the bar and the post so on another day it could have been three or four.

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Sargent, right, gets a shot away under pressure from Dominic Rae of Hermes.

“But it wasn’t good enough after the promise of the first half.

“I can’t be too critical because cup games are about winning, but I pride myself on standards.

“The Buckie game is a great tie to look forward to, but we can’t play like we did in the second half against Buckie.

“We need to pick up, I’m sure the guys will because they’ve had a lot of success and they know what it takes to win trophies.”

Quick one-two sends Broch through

In an impressive first half display from Fraserburgh, Jamie Beagrie and Ryan Sargent were denied by goalkeeper Jacob Otto before the deadlock was broken in the 25th minute.

Logan Watt’s inswinging corner from the left was nodded home by Hay at the back post and four minutes later it became 2-0.

Otto had thwarted Sargent and from the resultant Watt corner he made a spectacular stop to keep out Connor Wood’s volley from the edge of the box.

Hermes’ Jack Craig, right, tries to evade Lewis Davidson of Fraserburgh.

But from the next Watt corner which followed Simpson found the net with a powerful header.

In the second period Scott Barbour twice went close for the Broch, while Sargent headed Wood’s delivery from the left against the crossbar after an hour.

In the 79th minute the woodwork again repelled Sargent with his drive from 25 yards ratting the right post.

Pride for Junior side

Hermes twice worked home goalkeeper Joe Barbour. Andrew Youngson’s attempt from 20 yards was held by the custodian after 61 minutes and in the 81st minute Barbour did well to palm away Jack Craig’s deft lob.

Hermes boss Steve Watson said: “The way Fraserburgh started I thought it was going to be a long night for us.

“But I’m so proud of the boys, I thought they were excellent, we maybe just needed a bit of luck in the final third to get a goal back.

“If that had happened it might have been interesting towards the end.

“I’ve seen teams implode against Fraserburgh at Bellslea, but we didn’t.”

Clachnacuddin 1-4 Forres Mechanics

Meanwhile in the Breedon Highland League, Forres Mechanics scored their first victory in more than two months as they defeated hosts Clachnacuddin 4-1 in the snow at Grant Street Park.

Ryan McRitchie’s scrambled goal gave the Can-Cans the half-time lead, but Connor Bunce equalised with a superb free-kick moments after the restart.

Substitute Calum Frame restored Forres’ lead before a late Lee Fraser double took the scoreline to four before the final whistle.

The result takes Steven MacDonald’s victors up to 12th above Lossiemouth and six points and four positions above Conor Gethins’ Lilywhites.

Forres had the first chance of note through Sam Gordon – who joined on-loan from Nairn County pre-match along with Ben Kelly – but his low drive wide of the post.

Bunce went down in the box under a challenge from Calum Howarth, but referee Duncan Nicolson waved play on.

The breakthrough came on 36 minutes and it began when Lee Fraser’s low shot was tipped wide by goalkeeper Dan Rae.

From that set-piece, an almighty scramble ended with McRitchie reacting quickest in a packed box to knock the ball over the goal-line.

Just after the break, the Lilies were level when, from a 20-yard free-kick, Bunce guided a superb drive past goalkeeper Lee Herbert.

Frame marched into the box and picked his spot with an ice-cool finish on 78 minutes and a Fraser header from a corner and a strike from a misplaced pass wrapped up the victory.

There was more drama in stoppage time when Clach’s Millar Gamble was sent off for an off-the-ball flashpoint.

