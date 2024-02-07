Fraserburgh progress in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup; Forres Mechanics defeat Clachnacuddin in Highland League

Manager Mark Cowie says Fraserburgh will need to improve to maintain their grip on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The holders progressed to the last four of the competition by beating Junior club Hermes 2-0 at Bellslea.

Victory sets up a home tie for Broch against Buckie Thistle on Wednesday March 6.

Having been two goals up at half-time courtesy of Bryan Hay and Kieran Simpson, boss Cowie was left frustrated by Fraserburgh’s second half display.

He believes they will need to raise their standards again if they to lift the Shire Cup – which they have won in three of the last four seasons – this term.

Cowie said: “First half I thought we were excellent. We could have scored more but the second half was abysmal, we weren’t at the races.

“We had to change some things at half-time because Bryan Hay felt a niggle and we took him off, but that’s not an excuse.

“In the second half we were poor, we hit the bar and the post so on another day it could have been three or four.

“But it wasn’t good enough after the promise of the first half.

“I can’t be too critical because cup games are about winning, but I pride myself on standards.

“The Buckie game is a great tie to look forward to, but we can’t play like we did in the second half against Buckie.

“We need to pick up, I’m sure the guys will because they’ve had a lot of success and they know what it takes to win trophies.”

Quick one-two sends Broch through

In an impressive first half display from Fraserburgh, Jamie Beagrie and Ryan Sargent were denied by goalkeeper Jacob Otto before the deadlock was broken in the 25th minute.

Logan Watt’s inswinging corner from the left was nodded home by Hay at the back post and four minutes later it became 2-0.

Otto had thwarted Sargent and from the resultant Watt corner he made a spectacular stop to keep out Connor Wood’s volley from the edge of the box.

But from the next Watt corner which followed Simpson found the net with a powerful header.

In the second period Scott Barbour twice went close for the Broch, while Sargent headed Wood’s delivery from the left against the crossbar after an hour.

In the 79th minute the woodwork again repelled Sargent with his drive from 25 yards ratting the right post.

Pride for Junior side

Hermes twice worked home goalkeeper Joe Barbour. Andrew Youngson’s attempt from 20 yards was held by the custodian after 61 minutes and in the 81st minute Barbour did well to palm away Jack Craig’s deft lob.

Hermes boss Steve Watson said: “The way Fraserburgh started I thought it was going to be a long night for us.

“But I’m so proud of the boys, I thought they were excellent, we maybe just needed a bit of luck in the final third to get a goal back.

“If that had happened it might have been interesting towards the end.

“I’ve seen teams implode against Fraserburgh at Bellslea, but we didn’t.”

Clachnacuddin 1-4 Forres Mechanics

Meanwhile in the Breedon Highland League, Forres Mechanics scored their first victory in more than two months as they defeated hosts Clachnacuddin 4-1 in the snow at Grant Street Park.

Ryan McRitchie’s scrambled goal gave the Can-Cans the half-time lead, but Connor Bunce equalised with a superb free-kick moments after the restart.

Substitute Calum Frame restored Forres’ lead before a late Lee Fraser double took the scoreline to four before the final whistle.

The result takes Steven MacDonald’s victors up to 12th above Lossiemouth and six points and four positions above Conor Gethins’ Lilywhites.

Forres had the first chance of note through Sam Gordon – who joined on-loan from Nairn County pre-match along with Ben Kelly – but his low drive wide of the post.

Bunce went down in the box under a challenge from Calum Howarth, but referee Duncan Nicolson waved play on.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ NAIRN DUO JOIN ‘CANS ON LOAN ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Forres Mechanics FC announce that Nairn County FC midfielder Sam Gordon and striker Ben Kelly have joined the club on loan until the end of the season pending SFA approval. Welcome to Mosset Park Sam and Ben 🟤🟡⚽️#monthecans pic.twitter.com/aeTto8aAGi — Forres Mechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) February 7, 2024

The breakthrough came on 36 minutes and it began when Lee Fraser’s low shot was tipped wide by goalkeeper Dan Rae.

From that set-piece, an almighty scramble ended with McRitchie reacting quickest in a packed box to knock the ball over the goal-line.

Just after the break, the Lilies were level when, from a 20-yard free-kick, Bunce guided a superb drive past goalkeeper Lee Herbert.

Frame marched into the box and picked his spot with an ice-cool finish on 78 minutes and a Fraser header from a corner and a strike from a misplaced pass wrapped up the victory.

There was more drama in stoppage time when Clach’s Millar Gamble was sent off for an off-the-ball flashpoint.