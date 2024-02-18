Caley Thistle Women looking to avoid three consecutive SWF Championship defeats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women looking to avoid three consecutive SWF Championship defeats

Karen Mason's side host Renfrew on Sunday following back-to-back league defeats against Rossvale and Dryburgh Athletic.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women in action in the Scottish Cup against Rangers.
Caley Thistle Women in action. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle Women are hoping to avoid uncharted territory and not suffer three consecutive league defeats for the first time this season.

Karen Mason’s side host Renfrew in the SWF Championship on Sunday, following back-to-back losses against league leaders Rossvale and Dryburgh Athletic.

The defeat to Dryburgh in Dundee last week saw ICT remain in third – level on points but with a game in hand over fourth-placed East Fife, but are now four behind Ayr United in second.

“It is pretty much the main thing (avoiding three consecutive defeats) for us,” said Caley Thistle manager Mason.

“We had hoped to bounce back right away from the Rossvale game against Dryburgh, but it seems like we’ve lost a bit of spark and we can’t quite put our finger on it.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle boss Karen Mason. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’re just not clicking going forward at the moment – and that is something we have not really struggled with this season.

“It is definitely going to be our intention to stop the rot as soon as we can because we don’t want to fall completely out of contention at the top of the table.

“Renfrew did us a favour by beating East Fife last weekend, otherwise they would have jumped ahead of us and we would have found ourselves in a worse position.

“The pressure is on again this weekend. Handling the pressure when a game really counts is something we need to work on. We need a mentality where we try and develop winners.”

Mason wants consistency from Caley Thistle Women squad and displays

Squad selection issues has not helped Caley Thistle’s cause in recent games, as Mason added: “Unfortunately we have had injuries week in week out.

“The squad has been changing and the starting XI has had to be changed, so I would quite like to get  some consistency back.

“I’d just like for us to go back to basics as well. Getting the ball moving quicker, tidy up our defence, cutting out the mistakes which seem to cost us and getting the ball in the back of the net again.”

ICT will be without defender Kayleigh Mackenzie for the foreseeable future after suffering a knee injury, while Lauren Donald will play her last game for the club against Renfrew.

“She hurt her knee on Sunday at Dryburgh and she is going to be out for four to six weeks,” said Mason.

“It maybe could be longer, but we just have to wait until more investigation is done – hopefully, she can get back within that timeframe.

Caley Thistle Women defender Kayleigh Mackenzie
Caley Thistle Women defender Kayleigh Mackenzie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“She is going to be a big miss. She’s been very consistent most weeks and she’s really taken to being a centre-half. Hopefully, it is a speedy recovery and is back before we know it.

“Lauren Donald is going away travelling to Australia, so Sunday will be her last game for us.

“We’ve stepped up some of our under-18s to boost our squad up a bit, but we are getting a bit low on numbers again.”

The other fixtures

Meanwhile, Westhill side Westdyke will be looking to bounce back from a heavy 9-1 defeat to Rossvale when they host Dryburgh in the Championship.

In the SWFL North, there is a top of the table clash as leaders Inverurie Locos, who boast a 100% record in the league this term, host second-placed Grampian.

The other fifth-tier fixtures are: Dyce v Stonehaven, Elgin City v Huntly, Westdyke Thistle v Buchan, and Arbroath v Dryburgh Athletic.

Conversation