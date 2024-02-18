Peterhead Academy pupils and staff to launch new Buchan food and drink event

More than 40 Peterhead Academy pupils and staff are preparing for the launch of a new event aiming to shine a light on Banff and Buchan food and drink businesses.

Named Taste of Buchan, it will run from noon to 4pm on Thursday February 29 at the Palace Hotel, on Peterhead’s Prince Street.

The free event is taking the form of an indoor market for people to explore new products, find new favourites and “discover all that Buchan has to offer.”

It will have been in the works for roughly seven months come the day it takes place.

Taste of Buchan: its inspiration and what businesses to expect, including Amity Fish

One of the main aims of Taste of Buchan is to bring people together and back into the town centre to celebrate local businesses.

It was inspired by Taste of Grampian – which is returning to P&J Live on Saturday, June 1 – and seafood festival SeaFest Peterhead.

Bethany Ovenstone, 17, is part of the organisation committee and behind the event’s Facebook page.

The committee comprises two Peterhead Academy classes (of more than 40 pupils aged 16 and 17) plus two members of staff – Greig Summers and Nadine Cowan.

Bethany said: “The success of Taste of Grampian and SeaFest showed there was an appeal for these events.

“Another reason as to why Taste of Buchan was created was that we found it to be the best way for all of the pupils to get work experience.

“Planning being part of different teams, all working towards the same goal, is always a valuable experience to have.

“You develop so many skills that will transfer into the future workforce. Many of us may work in the tourism and/or food and drink industry, so this is especially valuable.”

Businesses have been scouted from all over the Buchan area, so guests can expect a range of products from confectionary to seafood.

Expect items from Brew Toon, Longside Honey, Amity Fish, Bon Bon, and much more.

‘A stressful yet rewarding experience,’ says Bethany

As previously stated, there is no charge to attend Taste of Buchan.

“We want it to be as accessible as possible and draw in people from all over to taste products from our amazing selection of businesses,” adds Bethany.

And while the organisation process hasn’t all been plain sailing, she went on to say: “It has been a long and stressful yet rewarding experience.

“As it is a big group of two classes at different times of day with two different teachers, teamwork was always going to be a difficulty.

“Luckily, our team have come up with collective solutions to any problems or difficulties that arise. You learn as you go, really.

“None of us had experience with this yet, [but] we all used the variety of skills our team has to problem solve.”

Could Taste of Buchan become an annual event?

With Taste of Buchan being in its first year, the committee has been spreading the word about it as much as possible via social media, as well as in-person.

There has been an increasing number of people showing interest.

Speaking on behalf of the group when I asked what they’re most looking forward to, Bethany said: “To see how our work has made an impact and that it was a worthwhile project.

“It will be so fulfilling and exciting to see everyone come together.

“Plus, being surrounded by delicious food all day doesn’t sound like a bad way to spend your afternoon!

“We’d love if it could be a regular event that people look forward to and mark in their calendars.

“So, following success of this event, Peterhead Academy students and Visit Aberdeenshire would make this collaboration a permanent feature of the Travel & Tourism course.

“It has been a great project for pupils to be part of and will hopefully bring locals together over the love of food and drink on an annual basis.

“We hope to see as many as possible to make all the hard work worthwhile.”

You can find more information on Taste of Buchan via the event’s accounts on Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.