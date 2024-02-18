Peterhead Academy pupils and staff to launch new Buchan food and drink event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead Academy pupils and staff to launch new Buchan food and drink event

Taste of Buchan will allow visitors to "discover all that Buchan has to offer."

Bethany Ovenstone, a member of the Taste of Buchan marketing team, with local MP David Duguid. Image: Supplied by Taste of Buchan
By Karla Sinclair

More than 40 Peterhead Academy pupils and staff are preparing for the launch of a new event aiming to shine a light on Banff and Buchan food and drink businesses.

Named Taste of Buchan, it will run from noon to 4pm on Thursday February 29 at the Palace Hotel, on Peterhead’s Prince Street.

A dish from Peterhead’s Lettuce Eat Healthy. Image: Chris Sumner

The free event is taking the form of an indoor market for people to explore new products, find new favourites and “discover all that Buchan has to offer.”

It will have been in the works for roughly seven months come the day it takes place.

Taste of Buchan: its inspiration and what businesses to expect, including Amity Fish

One of the main aims of Taste of Buchan is to bring people together and back into the town centre to celebrate local businesses.

It was inspired by Taste of Grampianwhich is returning to P&J Live on Saturday, June 1 – and seafood festival SeaFest Peterhead.

Bethany Ovenstone, 17, is part of the organisation committee and behind the event’s Facebook page.

The committee comprises two Peterhead Academy classes (of more than 40 pupils aged 16 and 17) plus two members of staff – Greig Summers and Nadine Cowan.

Bethany said: “The success of Taste of Grampian and SeaFest showed there was an appeal for these events.

“Another reason as to why Taste of Buchan was created was that we found it to be the best way for all of the pupils to get work experience.

The group of pupils organising Taste of Buchan.

“Planning being part of different teams, all working towards the same goal, is always a valuable experience to have.

“You develop so many skills that will transfer into the future workforce. Many of us may work in the tourism and/or food and drink industry, so this is especially valuable.”

Businesses have been scouted from all over the Buchan area, so guests can expect a range of products from confectionary to seafood.

Expect items from Brew Toon, Longside Honey, Amity Fish, Bon Bon, and much more.

‘A stressful yet rewarding experience,’ says Bethany

As previously stated, there is no charge to attend Taste of Buchan.

“We want it to be as accessible as possible and draw in people from all over to taste products from our amazing selection of businesses,” adds Bethany.

And while the organisation process hasn’t all been plain sailing, she went on to say: “It has been a long and stressful yet rewarding experience.

Members of the organisation committee with local MP Karen Adam (second left). Image: Supplied by Taste of Buchan

“As it is a big group of two classes at different times of day with two different teachers, teamwork was always going to be a difficulty.

“Luckily, our team have come up with collective solutions to any problems or difficulties that arise. You learn as you go, really.

“None of us had experience with this yet, [but] we all used the variety of skills our team has to problem solve.”

Could Taste of Buchan become an annual event?

With Taste of Buchan being in its first year, the committee has been spreading the word about it as much as possible via social media, as well as in-person.

There has been an increasing number of people showing interest.

Speaking on behalf of the group when I asked what they’re most looking forward to, Bethany said: “To see how our work has made an impact and that it was a worthwhile project.

Expect a selection of sweet treats at Taste of Buchan, which takes place on Thursday, February 29. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It will be so fulfilling and exciting to see everyone come together.

“Plus, being surrounded by delicious food all day doesn’t sound like a bad way to spend your afternoon!

“We’d love if it could be a regular event that people look forward to and mark in their calendars.

Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan.
Amity Fish will be selling produce at the indoor market. Pictured is Jimmy Buchan, managing director. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“So, following success of this event, Peterhead Academy students and Visit Aberdeenshire would make this collaboration a permanent feature of the Travel & Tourism course.

“It has been a great project for pupils to be part of and will hopefully bring locals together over the love of food and drink on an annual basis.

“We hope to see as many as possible to make all the hard work worthwhile.”

You can find more information on Taste of Buchan via the event’s accounts on Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Conversation