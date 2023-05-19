Rachel Corsie: SWPL 1 final-day title-decider will be biggest moment for domestic women’s football in Scotland

There is no doubt this Sunday will be the biggest day there has ever been for domestic women’s football in Scotland.

The SWPL 1 title-race has gone to the wire with Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers all capable of winning the league on the final day of the season.

This campaign has been the most competitive the top-flight has ever seen and it is great to see it go down to the last day. If SWPL chiefs had written a script at the start of the season, this close an ending is what they would’ve planned for.

My former club Glasgow City currently sit at the top of the table with 80 points and play second-placed defending champions Rangers, who have 78 points, at Ibrox.

But 15 minutes down the M74 at Celtic Park, Fran Alonso’s side – who also have 78 points, but are in third due to goal difference – host Hearts with the title also in their sights.

It is not only the title at stake, as all three teams will also be vying for the two coveted Uefa Champions League places.

The outcome is almost impossible to predict. Over recent weeks, the form of each team has been a bit of a rollercoaster with highs and lows.

TABLES | Here's the updated @parksmotorgroup SWPL table ⬇ The title race goes to the wire with @GlasgowCityFC, @RangersWFC, and @CelticFCWomen all involved 🏆@DundeeUnitedFCW and @accieswfc meet on the final day in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off final 💪 pic.twitter.com/hAn2gzobOj — Scottish Women's Premier League (@SWPL) May 14, 2023

This season Rangers haven’t coped well in high-pressure situations, while City have struggled in games against their main rivals. It will be a cagey game where neither side will want to put a foot wrong.

Celtic will be favourites in their clash against Hearts, but the Jambos have had a successful season and could be capable of causing an upset.

It’s not just the fixtures themselves and the uncertain destination of the title which have set Sunday up to be an exciting finale, either.

With Rangers and Celtic playing at their club stadiums, it should create an amazing atmosphere for the players and the fans to be involved in, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the SWPL attendance record of 9,553 – which was set by Celtic last week – is broken.

And with the Women’s Scottish Cup final being contested by the Old Firm next weekend, the league conclusion can only help build more momentum for that historic occasion at Hampden.

Final-day outcomes suggest where clubs are at

Whoever gets, or fails to get, their hands on the trophy reflects where the respective clubs are currently at in their development and progress.

If City fail to win, it will mean it is two full seasons without any silverware. The club have been synonymous with success during their existence – if they fail to finish in the top-two and secure European football, I would start to worry for the years ahead.

City have been able to lure players to the club because of their success. It’s what has given them an edge, especially in recent years, over the likes of Celtic and Rangers.

I fear that the club might not be as an attractive proposition for players who want to play in Scotland as they once were.

I’ve played for Glasgow City so have experienced firsthand the amount of effort that has been put in over the years to get the club where they are. I would be disappointed to see them regress.

Although Rangers have already won the League Cup and could win the Scottish Cup, if they don’t secure Champions League football it’ll be a big disappointment.

The club have invested more than any club in Scotland in their women’s team, and European football will be the minimum expectation.

If they don’t get it, the disappointment would certainly outweigh their domestic cup success.

A first SWPL 1 title for Celtic would mean they have won everything there is to win domestically over the last two seasons under Fran Alonso.

The Hoops have probably overachieved – which is a good thing, of course, and they will want to maintain their level of success, but to do that they will have to keep pushing forward and their budget might have to get a bit bigger.

Not just the SWPL 1 title-race that will be decided on the final day

At the other end of the table, the relegation play-off spot will also be decided on the final day, with 10th-placed Dundee United and 11th-placed Hamilton Accies both under threat.

The sides meet each other on the last day of the campaign at Gussie Park, with just two points separating them – so only a win will do for Hamilton.

Having been in and around the bottom of the table, Aberdeen will be relieved not to be part of a must-win fixture when they travel to Motherwell after they secured SWPL 1 safety with a win over United last week.

The relegation battle is another reflection of how competitive the league has become.

Hamilton and Dundee United are both decent teams and have picked up good results this season, but still being dragged into the relegation scrap reflects the high standard of SWPL 1.

The final-day drama might be a bit of a reality check for a team like Montrose who will play in the top-flight next season after winning SWPL 2. The top-flight can be determined by small margins, even if you have a capable squad.

The relegation play-off is a one-off game and will be held at Broadwood Stadium, a neutral venue, on June 4.

WSL title-race and relegation can be decided in penultimate weekend

The title-race and relegation battle are also hotting up south of the border with two games left to be played in the WSL this season.

Chelsea host Arsenal this weekend, and a win could secure their fourth consecutive league title – if Manchester United lose when they play Manchester City at home.

But like Scotland, it’s not just the title at stake as there are still four teams in contention for the three Champions League places.

Relegation could also be decided this weekend.

If bottom side Reading lose against Spurs and Leicester beat Brighton, then the Royals’ place in next season’s Championship will be confirmed.