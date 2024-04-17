Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster ‘frustrated’ after Montrose win ends on sour note

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster ‘frustrated’ after Montrose win ends on sour note

Montrose manager Craig Feroz took issue with the Dons boss following the win at Links Park.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women celebrate scoring in the SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women celebrate their third goal in the 3-2 in over Montrose at Links Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was delighted with his side’s 3-2 win against Montrose – but disappointed the match ended on a sour note following a heated exchange with his Montrose counterpart Craig Feroz.

The Dons were 2-0 up by the 31st minute at Links Park thanks to quickfire goals from wing-back Hannah Innes and striker Bayley Hutchison, before Jade McLaren pulled one back for Montrose eight minutes later.

Hutchison restored Aberdeen’s two-goal advantage in the 54th minute, but it was soon back to one as former Dons forward Louise Brown made it 3-2 four minutes later.

After the full-time whistle, Montrose manager Feroz confronted Lancaster after taking issue with the Dons boss and comments he made ahead of the match when he described the Gable Endies as a “very direct side”, adding that “they will need to shut the air space over Links Park.”

Hannah Innes, pictured, putting Aberdeen Women 1-0 up with a curling strike against Montrose at Links Park.
Hannah Innes put Aberdeen Women ahead with a stunning strike at Links Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Lancaster said: “It was a really good win.

“In my opinion, there was only one team playing good football.

“I’m a little frustrated with the way it has ended and I am not sure why it ended like that – with their manager taking a dislike to me.

“I have actually given Montrose nothing but praise if they read the paper  – I said they play an effective style and it is good for them.

“I’ve not criticised the way they play. I don’t really understand it.

“I’m not going to focus on them. I want to focus on us. We have played some absolutely brilliant football.

“Our goals were phenomenal. To come here twice this season and win here twice is unbelievable.”

The best of the action from the SWPL goal-fest

A great bit of play gave Aberdeen the lead after 27 minutes with the players working the ball up the pitch from the back to Innes, who curled a strike from distance beyond Perry.

It was 2-0 only four minutes later when Murray found Hutchison in the box and the striker stabbed the ball home from a couple yards out, scoring her 20th league goal of the season.

The home side pulled one back when McLaren bundled the ball into the back of the net, connecting with a Holly Daniel corner.

Hutchison netted a brace for the second game running to make it 3-1 when she buried the ball into the bottom corner with a composed finish after being picked out by captain Stewart.

It wasn’t 3-1 for long as Brown scored her side’s second with a strike from just outside the box, which Currie got a hand to but it dropped over the line.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster ahead of the SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.

Innes went close to also scoring a brace for the Dons, but her low drive was only just wide and brushed the side netting.

Lancaster was impressed with Innes’ display and added: “She was an engine for us today.

“I brought her off in the second half to rest her a bit because she worked hard. Their two wide players caused us problems, but Hannah was absolutely outstanding.

“I want to shout out Phoebe Murray in the middle of the park – my word, what a talent. At her age to get the ball under pressure, to receive it and spin like she did is just unbelievable.

“It was a collective team performance and the girls that didn’t get on tonight have trained incredibly well.

“It’s an important week. We’ve got the win on Sunday and tonight. The girls deserve it.”

In the closing five minutes, Hutchison was denied her hat-trick when her strike, having been played through by an Eilidh Shore pass, was saved by the feet of goalkeeper Perry.

A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S Club 7

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore comes up against Montrose forward Charlotte Gammie in a SWPL match.
'They will need to shut the air space over Links Park': Aberdeen Women boss…
A graphic which shows Aberdeen Women players in training, manager Clint Lancaster and the club's training ground sign Cormack Park.
A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S…
Scotland's Rachel Corsie during the European Championship qualifier with Slovakia. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: My honour at 150th cap - and Scotland Women's belief we can…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women to use post-split SWF Championship run-in as way to prepare for…
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie celebrates scoring at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: It will be a proud moment if I gain my 150th Scotland…
Aberdeen Women's Adele Lindbaek.
A different division: Adele Lindbaek to leave Aberdeen Women for maths Masters at Oxford…
More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to return 'home' to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against…
Former Aberdeen FC Women's coach Kenny Strachan is opening up about his struggles with bowel cancer. Image: Clan Cancer Support
'A mental struggle': Former Aberdeen FC women's coach recovering from bowel cancer
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline during a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster slams 'terrible' display after 3-0 defeat at Motherwell
Partick Thistle goalkeeper Ava Easdon.
Rachel Corsie: The support for Ava Easdon has been encouraging - but there is…

Conversation