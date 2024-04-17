Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster ‘frustrated’ after Montrose win ends on sour note

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was delighted with his side’s 3-2 win against Montrose – but disappointed the match ended on a sour note following a heated exchange with his Montrose counterpart Craig Feroz.

The Dons were 2-0 up by the 31st minute at Links Park thanks to quickfire goals from wing-back Hannah Innes and striker Bayley Hutchison, before Jade McLaren pulled one back for Montrose eight minutes later.

Hutchison restored Aberdeen’s two-goal advantage in the 54th minute, but it was soon back to one as former Dons forward Louise Brown made it 3-2 four minutes later.

After the full-time whistle, Montrose manager Feroz confronted Lancaster after taking issue with the Dons boss and comments he made ahead of the match when he described the Gable Endies as a “very direct side”, adding that “they will need to shut the air space over Links Park.”

Lancaster said: “It was a really good win.

“In my opinion, there was only one team playing good football.

“I’m a little frustrated with the way it has ended and I am not sure why it ended like that – with their manager taking a dislike to me.

“I have actually given Montrose nothing but praise if they read the paper – I said they play an effective style and it is good for them.

“I’ve not criticised the way they play. I don’t really understand it.

“I’m not going to focus on them. I want to focus on us. We have played some absolutely brilliant football.

“Our goals were phenomenal. To come here twice this season and win here twice is unbelievable.”

A great bit of play gave Aberdeen the lead after 27 minutes with the players working the ball up the pitch from the back to Innes, who curled a strike from distance beyond Perry.

It was 2-0 only four minutes later when Murray found Hutchison in the box and the striker stabbed the ball home from a couple yards out, scoring her 20th league goal of the season.

The home side pulled one back when McLaren bundled the ball into the back of the net, connecting with a Holly Daniel corner.

Hutchison netted a brace for the second game running to make it 3-1 when she buried the ball into the bottom corner with a composed finish after being picked out by captain Stewart.

It wasn’t 3-1 for long as Brown scored her side’s second with a strike from just outside the box, which Currie got a hand to but it dropped over the line.

Innes went close to also scoring a brace for the Dons, but her low drive was only just wide and brushed the side netting.

Lancaster was impressed with Innes’ display and added: “She was an engine for us today.

“I brought her off in the second half to rest her a bit because she worked hard. Their two wide players caused us problems, but Hannah was absolutely outstanding.

“I want to shout out Phoebe Murray in the middle of the park – my word, what a talent. At her age to get the ball under pressure, to receive it and spin like she did is just unbelievable.

“It was a collective team performance and the girls that didn’t get on tonight have trained incredibly well.

“It’s an important week. We’ve got the win on Sunday and tonight. The girls deserve it.”

In the closing five minutes, Hutchison was denied her hat-trick when her strike, having been played through by an Eilidh Shore pass, was saved by the feet of goalkeeper Perry.