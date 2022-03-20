Culter United beat Newmachar United 5-2 for their first win of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Good things come to those who wait.

After 16 games in the U17 A, Culter United finally managed to get a tick in the win column.

Their first of the season came at home to Newmachar United in a game that Culter United won 5-2.

[caption id="attachment_4077917" align="alignnone" width="620"] Culter United celebrate their opening goal.[/caption]

Culter United are still in eighth and last place and Newmachar United are in sixth.

[caption id="attachment_4077923" align="alignnone" width="620"] It was a first win of the season for Culter United.[/caption]

The last match between the teams ended in a 6-2 home win for Newmachar United in September 2021.