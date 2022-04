[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly FC edged Colony Colts in a seven-goal thriller in U17 B on Tuesday.

It was Huntly's third win in a row to leave them in ninth spot, while Colony Colts remain ninth.

Colony Colts have lost their previous five games, while Huntly FC have three wins and and two losses and a goal difference of 20 goals for and 8 against over the same period.

In the next games in the U17 B, Colony Colts will take on Kemnay FC (home) on Thursday before meeting Huntly away from home on Saturday.