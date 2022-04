[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An even game saw Portlethen SC just edge out Culter Deeside away in the U17 B on Thursday.

The game finished 2-1 to Portlethen SC.

Culter Deeside remain in 11th place and Portlethen SC are fifth.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 6-0 home win for Portlethen SC in December 2021.

After this game in the U17 B, Culter Deeside will take on Dee United on Saturday, while Portlethen SC play Northstar CFC at home.