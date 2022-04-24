Banchory Boys in ruthless form against Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory Boys defeated the visiting Stonehaven YFC 8-0 in the U19 A on Saturday.

Banchory Boys have one win, two draws and two losses over the last five games, while Stonehaven YFC have five losses and a goal difference of 3 goals for and 53 against.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Banchory Boys are in fourth place and Stonehaven YFC are anchored at the bottom, in sixth.

The last match between the teams ended in a 7-0 away win for Banchory Boys in February.

Elsewhere in U19 A, Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC drew 2-2 against Westdyke CC and Cove YFC drew 1-1 against Colony Park.