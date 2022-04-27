Aberdeen secondary schools football: 10-1 rout for Portlethen Academy over Bucksburn as they pursue first year title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen Academy won the first of a trio of round-robin play-off games to decide the winners of the CNR International First Year League – trouncing Bucksburn 10-1 away from home.

Bucksburn keeper Toby Catto was beaten for the first time on five minutes, as a fine pass found Logan Irvine onside and clear on the left. He moved into the box before shooting low to the keeper’s left and into the net to make it 1-0 to Portlethen.

It took until late in the first period for Portlethen to extend their lead. Kaden Watson picked up the ball in midfield and his drive from 25 yards went beyond the despairing dive of Catto and into the net.

Then, with moments of the opening half remaining, it was 3-0. Codi Hughes was sent clear down the left and he moved in on goal before sending his shot beyond Catto at the keeper’s near post.

Bucksburn attacked straight from the second half’s opening whistle and Portlethen sub keeper Robert Malcolmson brought off a fine save from Clark Whyte.

It proved to be a crucial stop for the visitors as a fourth goal arrived three minutes later. A Nico Petty cross from the right fell kindly for Hughes 10 yards out and he finished past Catto.

Catto had been working hard and did well to stop another shot this time from Irvine 10 minutes into the half. But he was powerless to prevent a fifth Portlethen goal 60 seconds later when a low cross from the right was converted at the near post by Aaron Fraser.

A penalty was then awarded to Portlethen soon after when Petty was brought down when clean through just inside the box. He took the kick himself dispatching it past Bucksburn sub keeper Seb Castillo to make it 6-0.

Then, a seventh goal for Portlethen saw Bucksburn wondering just what had hit them. The ball was played through to Aaron Fraser, and he ran into the box to slot past Castillo.

Next, a long free-kick over the heads of the Bucksburn defence fell to Hughes, who took deliberate aim before steering the ball home for number eight, before, 10 minutes from time Bucksburn finally pulled a goal back. A snapshot from Whyte soared over the head of Malcolmson and into the net.

However, it was 9-1 when a nice touch from Portlethen’s PJ McBain found Hughes on the left and he moved in and beat the keeper at his far post.

Bucksburn’s Dahen Vixamar would hit one the Portlethen uprights with a smart drive before home sub goalie Castillo brought off the save of the match from Petty’s close-range drive in the last minute of regular time – somehow managing to push the ball over the bar.

The last Portlethen goal was scored in injury time. Fraser took the ball along the bye-line and his cut-back was met by McBain in acres of space and he tapped home from a couple of yards out.

Bucksburn Academy First Year

Toby Catto, Jack Fordyce, Logan Taylor, Tyler Cosgrove, Milan George, Lewis Mair, Clark Whyte, Dahen Vixamar, Miller Giles, Alex McMurray and Ethan Reid. Subs: Seb Castillo, Noah Sahar, Fraser Bruce and Ashley Monjamu.

Portlethen Academy First Year

Ross Kerr, Logan McDonald, Cody Duncan, Archie Robertson, Jake Bonner, Kaden Watson, Aiden Smith, Nico Petty, Codi Hughes, Logan Irvine, PJ McBain, Robert Malcolmson and Aaron Fraser.

Referee D. Yule