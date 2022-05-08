Formartine United YFC end campaign with victory at Dyce BC Whites

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United YFC ended the season on a high with a victory against Dyce BC Whites on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score was 3-1 to the visitors.

"The better team on the day won.

"We were outworked, which was the most disappointing part of today.

"We now start rebuilding for next season,” said Dyce BC Whites's manager Raymond Muirhead after the game.

Dyce BC Whites have one win, one draw and three losses over the last five games, while Formartine United YFC have three wins, one draw and one loss.

Formartine United YFC finished the season in fourth place, one place and one point behind Dyce BC Whites.

Elsewhere in U16 A Westdyke CC drew against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 1-1.