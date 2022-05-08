Planning ahead: Indoor inflatable activity centre and former retail shop to be turned into family centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Planning ahead: Indoor inflatable activity centre and former retail shop to be turned into family centre

By Sean McAngus
May 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Approved indoor inflatable activity centre in Elgin included in latest planning applications.
Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

A replacement boiler is proposed at an Elgin bed and breakfast and an electric charging point at Forres Tesco.

Planners have also approved the transformation of farming buildings at Keith farm for business use and former retail shop in Elgin High Street to be turned into a family centre.

A warehouse building in Elgin is also being turned into an indoor inflatable activity centre.

Tesco has submitted a retrospective application for their electric charging point which is already installed at their Forres store.

Forres Tesco electric charging points.

Replacement of boiler at Elgin Bed and Breakfast

A Moray bed and breakfast has submitted a planning application to replace their existing boiler.

Ardygye House’s Carol McInnes put the application to Moray Council.

The bed and breakfast mansion is near Elgin and often hosts corporate events and privates parties as well.

In the past week, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

A former retail shop in Elgin High Street will be turned into a family centre, with the transformation of  buildings at a Keith farm also approved by planning chiefs.

As well as a warehouse building in Elgin being turned into an indoor inflatable activity centre.

Family centre in Elgin town centre

In Elgin, a former retail shop will be transformed into a family centre.

This comes after an application submitted by Plans Plus on behalf of Moray Food Plus was given the green light.

In the past, the property on 85 High Street was home to Highland Mobiles.

Moray Food Plus Project Manager Mairi McCallum and Andy Bentley, Pantry Development Officer is excited for the mobile pantry to hit the road.

Last month, Moray Food Plus launched its new mobile pantry to improve access to food for villages and towns.

Big Blue is a zero waste project funded by The Robertson Trust and National Lottery Community Fund Improving Lives.

Change of use for buildings at Keith farm

Beechtree Farm, Keith will transform existing agricultural and equestrian buildings and facilities for ecological business use.

Wittets Limited submitted an application on behalf of Mrs T Shanks for the change of use.

Location site of Beechtree Farm, Keith.

The business plan will utilise existing facilities, offer limited livery stables for local horse owners, promote sustainable methods of field management, and provide occasional summer clinics for local riders.

This comes as there is demand for clinics as people need to currently travel to Aberdeenshire or the Highlands.

British Sidesaddle Association Jane McDonald-Pryor is interested in providing a clinic.

Planning documents previously said: “It is proposed to have a total equine management system, that allows for the management of horses, the land, the environment and reduces land degradation.

“Cross grazing (with sheep) is also proposed for better weed management, parasitic worm management, and reduction in pasture plant wastage.”

Warehouse building to be turned into indoor inflatable activity centre

A warehouse building will be turned into an indoor inflatable activity centre.

Darren Margach was represented by S Reid Design for the change of use at the building at 14-16 Chanonry Road, Elgin.

Approved indoor inflatable activity centre in Elgin.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

