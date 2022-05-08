Planning ahead: Indoor inflatable activity centre and former retail shop to be turned into family centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

A replacement boiler is proposed at an Elgin bed and breakfast and an electric charging point at Forres Tesco.

Planners have also approved the transformation of farming buildings at Keith farm for business use and former retail shop in Elgin High Street to be turned into a family centre.

A warehouse building in Elgin is also being turned into an indoor inflatable activity centre.

Tesco has submitted a retrospective application for their electric charging point which is already installed at their Forres store.

Replacement of boiler at Elgin Bed and Breakfast

A Moray bed and breakfast has submitted a planning application to replace their existing boiler.

Ardygye House’s Carol McInnes put the application to Moray Council.

The bed and breakfast mansion is near Elgin and often hosts corporate events and privates parties as well.

Family centre in Elgin town centre

In Elgin, a former retail shop will be transformed into a family centre.

This comes after an application submitted by Plans Plus on behalf of Moray Food Plus was given the green light.

In the past, the property on 85 High Street was home to Highland Mobiles.

Last month, Moray Food Plus launched its new mobile pantry to improve access to food for villages and towns.

Big Blue is a zero waste project funded by The Robertson Trust and National Lottery Community Fund Improving Lives.

Change of use for buildings at Keith farm

Beechtree Farm, Keith will transform existing agricultural and equestrian buildings and facilities for ecological business use.

Wittets Limited submitted an application on behalf of Mrs T Shanks for the change of use.

The business plan will utilise existing facilities, offer limited livery stables for local horse owners, promote sustainable methods of field management, and provide occasional summer clinics for local riders.

This comes as there is demand for clinics as people need to currently travel to Aberdeenshire or the Highlands.

British Sidesaddle Association Jane McDonald-Pryor is interested in providing a clinic.

Planning documents previously said: “It is proposed to have a total equine management system, that allows for the management of horses, the land, the environment and reduces land degradation.

“Cross grazing (with sheep) is also proposed for better weed management, parasitic worm management, and reduction in pasture plant wastage.”

Warehouse building to be turned into indoor inflatable activity centre

A warehouse building will be turned into an indoor inflatable activity centre.

Darren Margach was represented by S Reid Design for the change of use at the building at 14-16 Chanonry Road, Elgin.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

