Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Aboyne FC under-16s

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Aboyne FC under-16s manager Gavin Sim, who hopes his side will be competing at the top-end of the table this year.

Aboyne U16s won their opening game of the season 9-0 against Huntly before picking up a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Northstar CFC last weekend.

Name: Gavin Sim

Position: Manager

Team: Aboyne FC under-16s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 16s League C

Home pitch: Kincardine O’Neil

Kit colours: White

How did last season go?

Last season was challenging. The season before we came joint top but finished mid-table last year. The other teams improved so it was a difficult season for us, but we’re hoping for a big improvement this year.

What are your expectations for this season?

We’re hoping to have a strong season and challenge at the top end of the league. This year is going to be a big change because we’ve had six new players come in.

We’re the only under-16s in our area after the Banchory and Donside teams folded, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they gel this season with the existing squad.

How are the new players settling in?

They’re settling in really well. We had a couple friendlies in pre-season against higher league opposition and they all did great.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

I’ve been coaching some of the boys since they were about six years old so it’s been fantastic to see them grow and develop as players.

We’ve got a really good bunch of lads here. They’re all really keen and dedicated young players, who are just passionate about football.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

We very much need the support of the council to ensure the pitches are well maintained because that’s been a big challenge for us. The ease of booking pitches on astroturf has also been quite difficult.

I think they do try their best, and with Covid as well, but it can sometimes be quite challenging for us. If pitches were kept in better condition, it would make a big difference.

Summer football would also be a great help. You wouldn’t have to worry so much about booking a pitch with floodlights and the grass condition would be better. There would be more encouragement and support from the sidelines too with the better weather.