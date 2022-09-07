Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Aboyne FC under-16s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Aboyne FC under-16s

By Sophie Goodwin
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aboyne FC under-16's.
As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Aboyne FC under-16s manager Gavin Sim, who hopes his side will be competing at the top-end of the table this year.

Aboyne U16s won their opening game of the season 9-0 against Huntly before picking up a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Northstar CFC last weekend.

Name: Gavin Sim

Position: Manager

Team: Aboyne FC under-16s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 16s League C

Home pitch: Kincardine O’Neil

Kit colours: White

How did last season go?

Last season was challenging. The season before we came joint top but finished mid-table last year. The other teams improved so it was a difficult season for us, but we’re hoping for a big improvement this year.

What are your expectations for this season?

We’re hoping to have a strong season and challenge at the top end of the league. This year is going to be a big change because we’ve had six new players come in.

We’re the only under-16s in our area after the Banchory and Donside teams folded, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they gel this season with the existing squad.

How are the new players settling in?

They’re settling in really well. We had a couple friendlies in pre-season against higher league opposition and they all did great.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

I’ve been coaching some of the boys since they were about six years old so it’s been fantastic to see them grow and develop as players.

We’ve got a really good bunch of lads here. They’re all really keen and dedicated young players, who are just passionate about football.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

We very much need the support of the council to ensure the pitches are well maintained because that’s been a big challenge for us. The ease of booking pitches on astroturf has also been quite difficult.

I think they do try their best, and with Covid as well, but it can sometimes be quite challenging for us. If pitches were kept in better condition, it would make a big difference.

Summer football would also be a great help. You wouldn’t have to worry so much about booking a pitch with floodlights and the grass condition would be better. There would be more encouragement and support from the sidelines too with the better weather.

