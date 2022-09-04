Northstar CFC draw 2-2 against Aboyne FC in highly entertaining tussle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northstar CFC and the visiting Aboyne FC got a point each in their U16 C meeting. The game finished 2-2.

Leslie Kilminster, the Northstar CFC head coach, said: "Wow, what a game, end to end, for the entire match.

"Andrew Barclay scored a well-taken penalty in the first half, and Finlay Gerry scored a close-range effort in the second half before Aboyne equalised in the last ten minutes.

"To a player, we were excellent and a great base to build upon as we enter week three of the season."

Aboyne FC's manager Gavin Sim said: "A highly competitive and physical match ended in a 2-2 draw.

"Aboyne went 1-0 up after a Hamish Mclardy goal before Northstar drew level with a penalty just before half time.

"Northstar went 2-1 up from a rebounded free kick; however, we continued to look dangerous and pushed for an equaliser which deservedly came with 10 minutes to go after a fantastic solo run ended with a goal by Ryszard Pawlukiewicz - an early contender for goal of the season.

"We pushed for a winner but couldn't make the breakthrough before full-time."

Elsewhere in the U16 C, Formartine United YFC defeated Huntly FC 9-2 and Kintore United FC won against Turriff United YFC Lions 7-1.