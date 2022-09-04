Northstar CFC draw 2-2 against Aboyne FC in highly entertaining tussle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northstar CFC draw 2-2 against Aboyne FC in highly entertaining tussle

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League C (Under-16s)

Northstar CFC

2

Aboyne FC

2

Northstar CFC and the visiting Aboyne FC got a point each in their U16 C meeting. The game finished 2-2.

Leslie Kilminster, the Northstar CFC head coach, said: "Wow, what a game, end to end, for the entire match.

"Andrew Barclay scored a well-taken penalty in the first half, and Finlay Gerry scored a close-range effort in the second half before Aboyne equalised in the last ten minutes.

"To a player, we were excellent and a great base to build upon as we enter week three of the season."

Aboyne FC's manager Gavin Sim said: "A highly competitive and physical match ended in a 2-2 draw.

"Aboyne went 1-0 up after a Hamish Mclardy goal before Northstar drew level with a penalty just before half time.

"Northstar went 2-1 up from a rebounded free kick; however, we continued to look dangerous and pushed for an equaliser which deservedly came with 10 minutes to go after a fantastic solo run ended with a goal by Ryszard Pawlukiewicz - an early contender for goal of the season.

"We pushed for a winner but couldn't make the breakthrough before full-time."

Elsewhere in the U16 C, Formartine United YFC defeated Huntly FC 9-2 and Kintore United FC won against Turriff United YFC Lions 7-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

