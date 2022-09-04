Blackburn BC claim first win of the season with 4-1 victory at home against Colony Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn BC won their home game against Colony Park on Saturday in the U16 B.

The final score was 4-1.

Colony Park's manager Derek Tough said: "I thought we were right in the game until the last 20 minutes when we conceded a couple of quick goals and had no time to recover.

"Credit to Blackburn for the win; they made it difficult for us to play all game."

It was the first win of the season for Blackburn BC. After two games, Colony Park have two straight defeats.

Elsewhere in the U16 B, Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won against Bridge of Don Thistle 4-0, Deveronvale drew against Stonehaven YFC United 1-1 and Cove YFC United picked up a narrow victory against Ellon Meadows 1-0.