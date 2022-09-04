Blackburn BC claim first win of the season with 4-1 victory at home against Colony Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackburn BC claim first win of the season with 4-1 victory at home against Colony Park

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-16s)

Blackburn BC

The team logo of Blackburn BC

4

Colony Park

The team logo of Colony Park

1

Blackburn BC won their home game against Colony Park on Saturday in the U16 B.

The final score was 4-1.

Colony Park's manager Derek Tough said: "I thought we were right in the game until the last 20 minutes when we conceded a couple of quick goals and had no time to recover.

"Credit to Blackburn for the win; they made it difficult for us to play all game."

It was the first win of the season for Blackburn BC. After two games, Colony Park have two straight defeats.

Elsewhere in the U16 B, Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won against Bridge of Don Thistle 4-0, Deveronvale drew against Stonehaven YFC United 1-1 and Cove YFC United picked up a narrow victory against Ellon Meadows 1-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Longside BC run out 9-3 winners against Portlethen SC
Formartine United YFC victorious against Stonehaven YFC
Culter Colts draw 3-3 at home to Cuminestown YAFC
Corey Stevenson hits hat-trick as Northstar CFC win 4-0 at Kintore United
Points shared in six-goal thriller between West End FC and Thistle YFC
Cove Youth United win away against Banchory Boys in eight-goal spectacle
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Cove YFC United beat Ellon Meadows in an even affair at The Meadows
Cove Youth United FC win 7-1 at home against Banchory Boys
Northstar CFC draw 2-2 against Aboyne FC in highly entertaining tussle