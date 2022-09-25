Peterhead BC victorious against ‘disappointing’ Cove YFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead BC defeated the visiting Cove YFC 2-0 in the U16 A on Saturday.

Cove YFC's manager Mitch Robertson said: “It was a really disappointing performance and result. We started really poorly and never got going.

"We didn't play anywhere near our expected levels and got punished for it."

Cove YFC have had a sluggish start to the season and have only three points from their first three games. Peterhead BC are on nine points.

Peterhead BC have 7 goals in total. They have scored five goals at home and two goals away in the U16 A.

Cove YFC have scored 7 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and four goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 A Dyce BC won against Culter Colts 10-4, Thistle YFC drew against East End Lewis Youth 1-1 and Westdyke CC picked up a narrow victory against Cuminestown YAFC 2-1.