Westdyke CC win at home against Cuminestown YAFC

Westdyke CC picked up a narrow win against Cuminestown YAFC at Lawsondale.

The team won 2-1 in U16 A action on Saturday.

“It was a tough game against a good team.

"We're a bit disappointed not to get something from it but there was still plenty positives,” said Cuminestown YAFC's coach Martyn Ritchie after the game.

Westdyke CC have six points while Cuminestown YAFC have four after three rounds of fixtures.

Westdyke CC have 8 goals in total. They have scored four goals at home and four goals away in the U16 A.

Cuminestown YAFC have scored 7 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and three goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 A Dyce BC defeated Culter Colts 10-4, Peterhead BC won against Cove YFC 2-0 and Thistle YFC drew against East End Lewis Youth 1-1.