Points shared when Mormond Thistle welcomed Banchory Boys

The home team Mormond Thistle and the visiting Banchory Boys claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the U17 B game on Saturday.

Mormond Thistle are now at one point after four games, while Banchory Boys have taken four points after three games.

Mormond Thistle have 2 goals in total. They have scored one goal at home and one goal away in the U17 B.

Banchory Boys have scored 8 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored five goals and three goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B Cove Youth United defeated Colony Park 3-1, East End Lewis Youth Gold won against Culter Thistle 4-0, Middlefield Wasps won against Kintore United 3-1 and Thistle YFC won against Longside BC 6-4.