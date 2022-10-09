Cove YFC boss pleased to chalk up win at West End Reds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC claimed all three points in their away game against West End Reds on Saturday in the U17 A.

The final score at Denmore was 3-0.

“Very pleased with the performance, we looked comfortable throughout and had large spells of possession and build up.

"All credit to West End for being tough to break down.

"We keep building,” said Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson after the game.

West End Reds have four points after five games, while Cove YFC have nine points through four games.

West End Reds have 6 goals in total. They have scored three goals at home and three goals away in the U17 A.

Cove YFC have scored 8 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored eight goals and no goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Dyce BC Whites defeated Stonehaven YFC 5-0 and Westdyke CC won 4-2 against Deveronvale Reds.