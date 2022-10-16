A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their teen to drink responsibly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their teen to drink responsibly?

By Lisa Salmon
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
Just how should you handle underage drinking?

As children get older and start showing an interest in “grown-up” pursuits like drinking alcohol, it can be hard for parents to know where to draw the line.

Do you try to ban your kids from drinking alcohol until they’re 18, or follow the more relaxed European approach and maybe let them have a little wine mixed with water at first, before eventually allowing the odd glass of wine at dinner?

It’s an approach favoured by increasing numbers of parents – indeed, new NHS figures suggest that while similar numbers of 11-15 year-olds had drunk alcohol in 2021 compared to 2018, more children than ever in the age group are drinking alcohol at home with their parents.

Yet official guidance states it’s best for children to drink no alcohol at all before they’re 18. The alcohol harm-reduction charity Drinkaware (drinkaware.co.uk) warns that alcohol can have serious effects on developing brains and bodies, and points out that children and young people are also at increased risk of acute alcohol poisoning.

Many young people are tempted to try alcohol and parents should talk to them openly about it. 

“Alcohol is harmful to children and young people,” stresses Annabelle Bonus, of Drinkaware. “Drinking regularly during childhood and young adulthood can cause permanent brain and liver damage. Drinkaware supports the Chief Medical Officer’s advice that an alcohol-free childhood is the best option for the health and wellbeing of young people and children.”

But the reality is there will always be some young people who drink before they’re 18, either with or without their parents’ knowledge, and Nuno Albuquerque, of the UK Addiction Treatment Group (ukat.co.uk), says: “Experimenting with alcohol is part of growing up for some 11-15-year-olds.

“Children learn from those they live with, so we’d hope that parents – those who are either willingly or reluctantly allowing their children to drink at home – do so by encouraging responsible drinking. There’s a proven, greater risk of a child that’s drinking at such a young age to develop an alcohol addiction in later life, so it’s essential parents ensure the child understands the dangers of alcohol now.”

But what’s the best way to make sure children and young people drink responsibly if they do want to drink? Here’s the expert advice…

Talk to them early

“Have the conversation often and early,” advises Bonus. “Start conversations about alcohol before your child becomes a teenager, but that shouldn’t be the only time to discuss alcohol. The conversation will need to change and evolve as they get older to incorporate new life experiences.”

Albuquerque suggests talking about the different types of alcoholic drinks available, the percentage of alcohol in them, and the NHS-advised weekly alcohol unit advice, and adds: “Be honest with your child about the legality around underage drinking, and discuss boundaries and expectations when it comes to drinking alcohol at home and outside.”

Be a good role model

“Your children will always be watching you, so if you regularly binge-drink, they’ll think this is OK as well,” warns Albuquerque.

Set boundaries

Bonus stresses that ground rules and consistency are key, and suggests: “Talk to other parents or caregivers about their rules, and let your kids know your stance on alcohol and why these boundaries need to be respected.”

Young people should feel comfortable saying no to alcohol if they want to. 

Give them the confidence to say no

Bonus says parents need to help kids have the strength to stand up to pressure from their friends to drink. “Normalising not drinking and not wanting to drink at home is a helpful step in reassuring young people that they don’t have to drink even if their peers are,” she says.

Dispel the hype

Young people may see adults drinking alcohol on TV and in advertising and possibly think it’s something to aspire to. “Quash the stereotype that alcohol is glamorous and that ‘everyone’s doing it’,” advises Albuquerque.

Help them have alcohol-free fun

Maybe let your child have a booze-free party – Bonus says the Alcohol Education Trust has helpful tips on how to hold a great alcohol-free teen party, as well as preparing for house parties at friends’ houses.

Suggest other ways to cope with stress

Albuquerque says it’s important not to let children develop an early association between stress management and alcohol. “If you showcase other, healthy alternatives for coping with difficult life situations, like exercising, talking, artistic expression, etc, then your child will learn to cope in these ways instead,” he explains.

If they do get drunk…

If your child gets drunk, Bonus advises: “First and foremost, make sure they’re safe. And when they’re sober, talk to them about the risks.”

