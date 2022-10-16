Cove YFC edge Formartine United YFC in topsy-turvy Tarves tussle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC got away with the win in the game on Saturday, away at Tarves against Formartine United YFC.

The U17 A game finished 3-2.

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: “We totally deserved the win; we were the far better footballing team despite being down to the bare bones with holidays and injuries."

Formartine United YFC have six points after three games, while Cove YFC have 12 points in five games.

Formartine United YFC have 14 goals in total. They have scored eight goals at home and six goals away in the U17 A.

Cove YFC have scored 11 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 11 goals and no goals on home ground.