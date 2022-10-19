Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s

By Sophie Goodwin
October 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:38 pm
Kintore United under-16s.
Kintore United under-16s.

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we speak to Kintore United FC under-16s assistant coach Kevin Watt, who hopes his side will be battling it out at the top end of the table come the end of the ADJFA season.

Name: Kevin Watt

Position: Assistant coach

Team: Kintore United FC under-16s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 16s League C

Home pitch: Midmill

Kit colours: Yellow

How has this season been so far?

It’s been pretty good. We were top of the league after four games, but other teams had games in hand. The main thing is, from last season, we’ve come on leaps and bounds.

We lost a couple boys in the summer, but gained two, so we’ve got a squad of 22 boys and they’ve all really kicked on. We had a change of coaches at the turn of the year, too.

I think even after four games this year, we’re about where we were with our points total from all of last season.

What are your hopes for this season?

We don’t see why we can’t be in the top two or three, but ideally we want to win this league. That would be a real achievement for the boys.

There’s absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t be up at the top end of the table come the end of the season if we can keep boys fit and interested in their football – they’re at an age now where they’ll have exams.

How did last season go?

We finished second-bottom of the league and were getting beat by quite heavy scorelines every week.

Last season, the team had some new players from different areas, that it was probably more about getting them gelling as a team.

We changed coaching staff at the turn of the year and now the boys have been together that wee bit longer, so things are looking brighter for us.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

We’ve got a good mix. Some of the boys have been here a while, three or four of them got their five years’ service award at the awards night last season – my son included.

There are a couple who have come in this year, but the nucleus is the boys who have been here for a few years.

We’ve got a squad of 22 but can only take 16 on a matchday, but we say to them every week that there is always an opportunity there for them if they keep working hard.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

It’s a tough question. I can only compare it to when I was growing up and the facilities and coaches from then to now are chalk and cheese.

But, what could be done to improve things is more investment. I believe in Iceland, a few years ago now, they had around 500 4G pitches, but in Scotland we had about 50.

So investment is needed, but is there any money to invest these days? It’s difficult.

This weekend’s reports will appear on the Press and Journal website at 5pm on Sunday.

Juvenile football: Cove United maintain momentum; Dee United chalk up first league win

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Youth Football

Cove United's Wiktor Swinton takes the ball past Philip Ogedengbe of Westdyke Thistle in the ADJFA 16s. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Juvenile football: Cove United maintain momentum; Dee United chalk up first league win
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Culter Deeside victorious against Portlethen SC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Dyce BC run out 3-0 winners against Banks o' Dee Albion at Spain Park
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Culter United victorious against Turriff United YFC Lions
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Colony Colts come from behind to defeat Aboyne FC thanks to super-sub Alex Forbes
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Points shared when Westdyke Thistle welcomed Cove YFC United
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Dee United claim first win of the season with 4-1 success against Huntly FC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Thistle YFC defeat Culter Thistle in seven-goal thriller
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Cove YFC edge Formartine United YFC in topsy-turvy Tarves tussle
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Kintore United FC under-16s
Middlefield Wasps manager proud of players after Longside BC victory

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Man due in court following late-night crash which left woman in hospital
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented