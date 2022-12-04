East End Lewis Youth ease to 6-0 win at home against Culter Colts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East End Lewis Youth claimed all three points in their home game against Culter Colts on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score was 6-0.

East End Lewis Youth have two wins, two draws and one loss with a goal difference of 15 goals for and 7 against over the last five games, while Culter Colts have and five losses and a goal difference of 4 goals for and 34 against.

This means East End Lewis Youth are in fourth place and that Culter Colts are in ninth and last place.

East End Lewis Youth have 15 goals in total. They have scored 12 goals at home and three goals away in the U16 A.

Culter Colts have scored 13 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and nine goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 A Thistle YFC drew 1-1 against Cove YFC.