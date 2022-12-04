Ellon Meadows ‘a joy to watch’ in home win against Stonehaven United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon Meadows claimed all three points in their home game against Stonehaven YFC United on Saturday in the U16 B.

The final score was 4-2.

Ellon Meadows coach Scott Johnston said: “A thoroughly deserved home win after our performance at Stonehaven in September.

"The first half was a joy to watch.

"Some quick passing play and nice teamwork.

"Kody Naude opened our account with a sublime header in 10 minutes.

"Marcus Annand added a second and Aiden Topping’s third was an unstoppable rocket into the top corner from the edge of the Stonehaven box.

"Aiden slotted in his brace on the stroke of half time."

Ellon Meadows have two wins, one draw and two losses with a goal difference of 11 goals for and 12 against over the last five games, while Stonehaven YFC United have one win, two draws and two losses and a goal difference of 12 goals for and 12 against.

Ellon Meadows are now in seventh place, while Stonehaven YFC United are in sixth place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Stonehaven YFC United in September 2022.

Ellon Meadows have 11 goals in total. They have scored eight goals at home and three goals away in the U16 B.

Stonehaven YFC United have scored 14 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and 11 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Colony Park picked up a narrow 1-0 victory against Blackburn BC.