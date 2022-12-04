Ellon Meadows ‘a joy to watch’ in home win against Stonehaven United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Ellon Meadows ‘a joy to watch’ in home win against Stonehaven United

By Youth Football Project
December 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-16s)

Ellon Meadows

The team logo of Ellon Meadows

4

Stonehaven YFC United

The team logo of Stonehaven YFC United

2

Ellon Meadows claimed all three points in their home game against Stonehaven YFC United on Saturday in the U16 B.

The final score was 4-2.

Ellon Meadows coach Scott Johnston said: “A thoroughly deserved home win after our performance at Stonehaven in September.

"The first half was a joy to watch.

"Some quick passing play and nice teamwork.

"Kody Naude opened our account with a sublime header in 10 minutes.

"Marcus Annand added a second and Aiden Topping’s third was an unstoppable rocket into the top corner from the edge of the Stonehaven box.

"Aiden slotted in his brace on the stroke of half time."

Ellon Meadows have two wins, one draw and two losses with a goal difference of 11 goals for and 12 against over the last five games, while Stonehaven YFC United have one win, two draws and two losses and a goal difference of 12 goals for and 12 against.

Ellon Meadows are now in seventh place, while Stonehaven YFC United are in sixth place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Stonehaven YFC United in September 2022.

Ellon Meadows have 11 goals in total. They have scored eight goals at home and three goals away in the U16 B.

Stonehaven YFC United have scored 14 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and 11 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Colony Park picked up a narrow 1-0 victory against Blackburn BC.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

